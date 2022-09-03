Tree rings

Wood rings can tell a lot about the history of the tree and the region it lived in.

 Contributed photo

Ah, the beginning of autumn! Time to finish summer chores, conduct yard clean-up and, perhaps, cut wood for the winter’s woodstove. As anyone who’s hand-sawn boards, lopped limbs, felled trees, or split firewood knows: wood can be sturdy stuff.

Wood starts out as the woody plant’s vascular system. Of course, materials need to move around in a large land plant. Water from the soil needs to be transported up to the leaves where food is produced using the sun’s energy; that food then needs to be moved to non-productive parts of the system, such as the roots. The vascular system are the tubes those materials move through.

