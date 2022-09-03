Ah, the beginning of autumn! Time to finish summer chores, conduct yard clean-up and, perhaps, cut wood for the winter’s woodstove. As anyone who’s hand-sawn boards, lopped limbs, felled trees, or split firewood knows: wood can be sturdy stuff.
Wood starts out as the woody plant’s vascular system. Of course, materials need to move around in a large land plant. Water from the soil needs to be transported up to the leaves where food is produced using the sun’s energy; that food then needs to be moved to non-productive parts of the system, such as the roots. The vascular system are the tubes those materials move through.
Development of soft new tissue in a tree or shrub’s trunk and limbs takes place shortly under the protective bark. The key role of trunk tissue is to provide support while allowing the fluids to move up and down. Cells produced by this cambium layer swell and grow to form the vessels and other structures, then the cell walls thicken and start to take on lignin fibers. As the cells continue to accumulate lignin, the fibers adhere to each other, strengthening the wood. With each growing season, new tissue develops outside the last season’s tissue layer (but beneath the bark) and the trunks and limbs get wider as they grow.
The active layers are called “sapwood” for the fluids that pass up and down the vessels. The inner layers eventually become inactive as the tree grows bigger, forming the “heartwood.”
Most wood has rings in cross-section because the rate of tissue development changes through the year. Cells and vessels that develop quickly, such as in spring and early summer, swell a lot and tend to make weaker, lighter-colored rings; cells and vessels that develop more slowly, such as in late summer and autumn, swell less and tend to make stronger, darker rings. The tree’s growth history can be read in the wood by comparing the amount of growth from year to year -- the width of the rings.
Trees in temperate regions are usually dormant in winter and produce no new cells -- and no rings -- in that season. Rings may not develop at all in wood formed by trees living without cold/warm or wet/dry seasons, such as certain tropical areas.
Rings in wood can also be interrupted. Major damage to the bark and wood can leave scars on the wood -- scars that may later heal as new tissue grows over the scar, inching in from the edges until the scar is sealed.
A cross-section of such damage may reveal the section of broken rings, perhaps with a black scorch if the damage was caused by fire.
Knots in wood are the remains of a branch that was overgrown by successive layers of new growth of the trunk or bigger limb.
Firewood splits “with the grain” (down the rings, rather than across them) because the vertical connections are generally stronger than the horizontal connections. The difference in strength between the vertical and horizontal connections varies with the species. Cedar splits well; holly does not.
Some of the larger pieces of sturdy wood I culled during our yard’s cleaning will become campfire fodder, others will join the chunks of tree trunk on the woodpile to season for the fireplace.
Buried deep in our over-grown laurel hedge were the decaying remains of a long-dead rhododendron. Though bigger than my arm, these trunks were easy to break out of the ground. Soft and crumbly, some pieces still had the dried remains of the shelf fungi that had digested the wood.
The dead rhododendron wood was being recycled; in retrospect, I probably should’ve left it there under the hedge. The fungi had grown its fine white threads through the wood, breaking down the connective material and unlocking the nutrients. The softened wood had soaked up the water, storing it and making it available to other organisms that had begun to inhabit the now musty trunks. Shelter, nutrients, water -- a fertile combination.
Depleted of the stored energy by organic breakdown, plus the soaking water, means the punky rhododendron trunks wouldn’t be the best firewood.
Bigger, firmer branches would make decent kindling and burn well, however, once kept dry long enough to let the plant’s water seep out.
It’s the energy stored from past, sunny summers in the wood that warms us when we burn it on the hearth on chilly winter nights.
