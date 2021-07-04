Have you been leaning against the wind, watching branches twist in stiff breezes, sweeping up old needles and twigs blown out of the trees...?
Yep: It’s been windy in Coos County -- that’s expected in early summer on the Oregon Coast, but this year those high winds started the earliest they had in 35 years.
What is wind, anyway?
Essentially, wind is the atmosphere seeking equilibrium.
One can think of the atmosphere balancing itself out as denser air flows to “fill in” areas of less dense air, flowing from areas of high pressure to low pressure. These differences in densities are primarily differences in temperature: As air warms, it expands, becoming less dense. (Warmed air rises because of this expansion.) Denser, cooler air moves in to hedge out the warmed, expanded air as it rises. Once aloft, the warm air cools, becoming denser, and begins to sink again.
On a global scale, the equatorial areas of the planet get far more direct sun -- and far more warming -- than other areas do, creating a band of air (called a “cell”) that rises along the equator and is forced north and south to sink. The pattern repeats to make six huge rivers of air that move around the planet parallel to the equator, three to the north and three to the south of the equator. Friction between the moving air and the surface of the rotating planet twists the paths of the bands of flowing air, creating the alternating Westerlies and Easterlies that drive the major climate patterns on Earth.
Local differences in temperature affect wind, too.
Sunshine warms land more quickly than it warms water, so in daytime, air over land rises and cooler air over seas moves onshore to replace it, creating a sea breeze. The opposite may occur at night when the land cools more quickly than the water and cooler air above land moves over the warmer water, creating a land breeze.
A very large version of the sea/land breeze process, twisted by global patterns of winds high above the earth, is why the Oregon Coast gets north winds in the summer and south winds in the winter.
Local differences in warmability on land also create local winds, as slightly warmer spots on land spawn updrafts. Air movement is made more complicated by topography, as wind can be directed by the shape of the land it flows over or around.
[As warm moist air rises to cooler altitudes, the moisture in the air condenses, forming clouds -- but that’s another story.]
The dynamic combination of these effects gives us our bracing, tousling winds.
Even on a rare wind-less day on the Oregon Coast, there’s ample evidence of usual windiness. Small ripples and giant dunes are formed by wind lifting and bouncing sand along the ground. Sustained winds may lean trees and shrubs; salt and sand borne by wind prunes trees and shrubs into aerodynamic forms. And, of course, our hypnotic ocean waves are generated by winds -- usually many miles away.
Here, summer winds howl down from the arctic, chilling unwary beachcombers. But the sustained winds also drive a near-shore current down the coast. The combined effect of the southerly-moving water and the earth's rotation pulls the surface water away from the shore. As the surface water moves offshore, water from greater depth wells up to replace it: "upwelling."
And upwelling's generally a good thing. The deep water is rich in nutrients, and upwelling draws those nutrients up to the light. There, they fertilize the microscopic plants (phytoplankton) that are the major producers of food and oxygen in the sea. The nutrients' rise to a sun-lit level causes a phytoplankton population explosion, or "bloom."
The increase in the plant plankton naturally fuels an increase in the animal plankton (zooplankton). More zooplankton leads to more larger animals, which in turn feed still larger animals...which includes us seafood-eaters.
The upwelling water is a little saltier and denser than the offshore water, and quite a bit colder. Water in the surf zone during upwelling on the Oregon coast may be 43-45 degrees, while some 50 miles offshore the sea surface may be 55 degrees. In fact, the water on our beaches may be colder in the summer than it is in the winter because of those wind-driven currents.
Upwelled water can also be quite oxygen-deprived. An enormous plankton bloom, generated by an enormous upwelling season, can produce an enormous settlement of dead organic material on the bottom of the sea the next winter. As oxygen-loving bacteria feed on the wealth of dead plankton, they use up a lot of oxygen. In this case, “too much of a good thing” can ultimately mean massive animal die-offs as the low-oxygen water is welled up to the surface to create a dead zone.
That was the situation in 2006 when researchers found that in some places just above the ocean floor off our coast the oxygen content of the water was zero. In local news reports this past May, Dr. Francis Chan, marine ecologist with Oregon State University, predicted our earliest-onset winds this will drive the extreme upwelling that will create another year of off-shore dead zones.
Going to the beach to enjoy the waves and fishing? Don’t forget your windbreaker!
For information on how you can arrange your own exploration of our fascinating natural history, contact Marty at mgiles@wavecrestdiscoveries.com, www.facebook.com/wavecrestdiscoveries, or by calling 541/267-4027. Questions and comments about local natural history are welcome. www.wavecrestdiscoveries.com
###
sidebar
When the wind does die down during coastal upwelling, the moist air warms up and condenses as it contacts the cold sea. The result is fog. Though sun-lovers may argue, fog is a good thing, too. Drifting inland, the fog cools and moistens the coastal forest during the summer's drought.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In