Have you seen them yet this summer?
A cloud of birds spiraling down into someone’s chimney tends to catch people’s attention.
So what birds fly down and up Pacific Northwest chimneys? Vaux’s swifts.
Up close, Vaux’s swifts are dark gray birds with rump and underparts that are lighter gray, and with a black smudge in front of each eye. Perhaps not all that impressive in appearance, swifts’ aerial agility more than makes up for their looks. The tiny hunters dart through the air at high speeds, suddenly turning and twisting to catch their flying insect prey.
A little over 4” long and with a wingspan just under a foot, Vaux’s swifts are a little smaller than chimney swifts, and are the smallest swift in North America. (While our swifts will roost and nest in chimneys, “chimney swifts” are a different species, found in eastern North America.)
Although the name looks French, the bird is named after Englishman William S. Vaux, who pronounced his name “Vawk,” giving the bird’s name pronunciation as “Vawk’s swift.”
Swifts are usually noticed as they leave or enter communal roosting or nesting sites in chimneys, chimneys being an urban substitute for the natural hollow trees and snags the birds generally nest in. While swifts can’t wrap their toes around something to perch, the tiny birds can cling to the wall by hanging by their toenails.
What kind of nest does one build inside a chimney? A few small twigs held together and glued to the wall with saliva -- spit. (Spit-infused Asian swiftlet nests are the key ingredient in classical “birds nest soup,” though most American restaurants today don’t serve soup featuring that expensive feature.)
Swift nests are barely large enough to contain the three to seven young ones. Yes, sometimes the babies fall into the fireplace. (If that should happen, gently pick up the little one and ease it back up into the chimney where it can grab hold of the wall again. Fortunately, they’re nesting when we’re not apt to build fires.) Youngsters fledge very quickly, however, and are able to leave the nest within three weeks of hatching.
Swifts in a chimney are usually audible, too, making chattery or chirpy calls to each other rather than full-blown songs. As you might expect, families are especially noisy as each meal arrives.
We have other airborne hunters, too, notably swallows and bats, but you can usually tell them apart from the ground by watching their flight patterns.
Swifts seem to vibrate in flight, stiff wings beating constantly and almost too fast to see; swallows repeatedly flutter and glide. Swift wings seem stiffer, narrower, and more swept-back than swallow wings (they remind me of nearly-straightened out boomerangs); swifts have tails so short they barely extend past the body while swallows usually have more noticeable tails -- and swift tail feathers end in stiff quill-points. Swallows perch on wires and such, swifts cling to vertical wood and walls.
Bat flight is also different from swift flight: bat flight tends to be more erratic in rhythm and direction. And bats usually fly about on the darker side of dusk and dawn than swifts and swallows fly.
Why might you notice Vaux’s swifts in Coos County in August?
Soon now, the newly fledged youngsters will probably increase the number of Vaux’s swifts flying about, and the birds, old and young, will start to gather for their southward migration. By the time you’re ready to build a cozy fire, they may already be wintering in Central America.
