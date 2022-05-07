May, June, and July are high times for low tides.
Low tides expose the ocean bottom at its edge, drawing us land-based tidepoolers and clammers to the exposed rocks and sediments.
We get many opportunities to visit such exposed areas, since we experience two high tides and two low tides every 24 hours and 50 minutes, all year long. However, there are variations that expose more -- or less -- sea bottom.
Most simply, tides occur because the skin of water on the surface of the earth is bulged out on one side by the gravitational pull of the moon; this bulge is balanced by a bulge on the opposite side of the earth. The paired bulges follow the moon as it slowly orbits the earth. (The gravitational pull of the sun also tugs on the water, but the sun is far enough away that its gravitational effect is less than the moon’s. Gravity pulls to make atmosphere and land tides, too, but we generally don’t notice them.)
Basically, as we ride on the rotating earth we pass through a bulge (“high tide”) then out of a bulge (“low tide”), then pass through and out of the bulge on the other side (another high tide and another low tide) as we make a whole trip each day.
While minute on a global scale, the bulges are usually significant in human terms. Here, for example, a bulge appears as a 6 – 10-foot change in the water level at land’s edge.
The arrangement of the moon, sun, and earth affect the tides, as well as create the effect we see as the phases of the moon.
For several days twice each month, the moon and sun are lined up with the earth enough for their gravitational pulls to effectively combine. When that happens, the bulges of water we rotate through are a little deeper -- and the areas between the bulges are a little shallower -- and we experience a greater difference between high and low tides. Such big-difference tides are “spring tides,” named for the springing effect, not for the season. Spring tides occur twice each month, during and just after full moons and new moons.
“Neap tides” are the in-between tides, when the sun and moon aren’t lined up with the earth and the sun’s pull counteracts the moon’s pull a bit, producing a smaller difference between high and low tides.
Different places on our planet experience somewhat different tide regimes primarily because the earth’s tilt and the moon’s orbit are a little off-kilter, and because of how the location, shape, and orientation of the land masses affect the bulge as we rotate through.
In our part of the world, this all results in a set of two high tides (of different height) each day, and two low tides (of different height) each day: a higher high tide, a lower low tide, a lower high tide, and a higher low tide. The zero on tide tables is the average level of the lower low tides.
Here in the northern hemisphere, spring and summer are the best seasons for tidepooling and clamming because the seasonal tilt of the planet and the meanderings of the moon combine to cause lower low tides during daylight hours. (During winter, the lower low tides aren’t quite as low and they’re in the evening.) The switch from lowest low tides in the evening to lowest low tides in the morning takes place in April; in September we switch back to lowest low tides in the evening.
Tide tables, by the way, are good predictions, but not perfect ones. Friction, water currents, and local atmospheric pressure can all affect the precise time and level of local tides.
But you can make your own very rough tide prediction: when you see a full moon or a new moon, think “spring tides”!
Giles is owner/operator of Wavecrest Discoveries, longest-running nature guiding service on the southern Oregon Coast. Contact us for more information about Wavecrest, to set up a tour, or to discover more about area natural history: mgiles@wavecrestdiscoveries.com, or www.facebook.com/wavecrestdiscoveries , or call 541-267-4027.
Questions and comments about local natural history are always welcome. www.wavecrestdiscoveries.com
