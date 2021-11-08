You’ve seen them, hastily crawling across roads, paths, yards — the brick-red band on a field of black is hard to miss. Watching the densely fuzzy woolly bear caterpillars is a seasoned autumn tradition for many children (and inquisitive adults!) who pick them up to examine them for a long-range weather prediction.
Our "banded woolly bears" are the larvae of Isabella tiger moths (Pyrrharctia isabella), common throughout North America. Tiger moths are active, night-flying moths with substantially fuzzy thoraxes that make them look rather "beefed up." Tiger moths fold their narrow, pointed wings back along their bodies when they land, making each look like broad capital “A.”
Not a huge moth, adult Isabella tiger moths have a 1½" to 2" wingspan. Far different from the striking contrasts of the caterpillar's coloring, the body and wings of adult Isabella tiger moths are softly colored in creamy- or bronzy- or rusty-yellow tones; the hind wings of the females are pink. Fine black specks on the wings and in fine lines on the body are the only adult remnants of the caterpillar’s black fore- and aft-regions.
While Isabella tiger moth larvae are black with a brick-red or orange-brown band around the middle, other tiger moth caterpillars generally have less vibrant colors, and are usually band-less, but they’re still densely bristled enough to be sometimes called "woolly bears."
Banded woolly bear caterpillars feed on a variety of plants, many of which are plants most gardeners like to see insects eat, such as dandelions and plantains.
A just-picked-up woolly bear typically rolls into a tight disk of stiff, densely packed bristles. No, the bristles aren’t poisonous, but they can cause itching or, in some people, a rash.
When the woolly bear deems its environment safe, it will unroll, untucking its legs and small, shiny black head, to begin its travels anew. Like other caterpillars, woolly bears crawl using six wiry thoracic legs up front (which will remain legs after metamorphosis into an adult) and ten stumpy "protolegs" in the back (which will be absorbed into the abdomen during metamorphosis).
Why do we see so many of them motoring about in autumn? After feeding through the summer, Isabella tiger moths will over-winter as larvae: they're marching purposely about in search of a well-sheltered hibernation site. It can be cold in winter in much of the woolly bear’s range, but they can withstand below zero temperatures because of special chemicals in their tissues that prevent damage freezing normally causes.
In spring, the banded woolly bears will emerge to feed for a short while. After recharging, they'll spin a cocoon laced with stiff hairs, where they'll spend the next couple of weeks metamorphosing into adult moths.
Adult Isabella tiger moths live only a day or two, just long enough to mate. The female then lays batches of eggs—100 or more in each batch—on whatever plant suits her fancy. The eggs will hatch into tiny, hairy caterpillars a few days later. In warmer climates, such as ours, Isabella tiger moths may have two generations a year; it’s usually the second brood, from eggs laid this summer, that we see now and that will overwinter as larvae.
Does the folklore hold true? Does the width of the brick-red stripe on a banded woolly bear predicts the severity of the upcoming winter?
The coloring seems to be influenced by the caterpillar's age or growth. Like other insects, caterpillars grow by molting, shedding their old, tight skins when the soon-to-be-larger body beneath is ready. Black hairs along the central stripe are replaced with brick-red hairs when a woolly bear molts, giving older (or better fed) caterpillars wider red bands.
Therefore, the relative proportion of the red band in the black field is actually an indicator of the quality of the woolly bear’s past spring and summer, rather than a predictor of our upcoming winter.
