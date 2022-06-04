You’ve seen them, lazily drifting in wide circles high above. Large dark birds gently rocking on broad dark wings locked in place as they soar higher on the rising wind.
An eagle?
No. A turkey vulture.
The three most common large dark, broad-winged soaring birds in Coos region, bald eagle, osprey, and turkey vulture, are easy to tell apart up close.
Mature bald eagles have white heads and tails, with dark body and wings. (Immature bald eagles are dark all over; the head and tail look mottled when they’re switching to adult plumage.) Mostly dark on the back, osprey are white on the underside of their bodies, sporting white-and-brown patterned outer wings with black “wrists.”
Turkey vultures are dark all over, although the outer wing feathers -- the trailing halves of the wings -- look grayer. And, of course, turkey vultures have naked, red heads.
Even if you can’t see the color patterns because of distance or lighting, these three common birds are also easy to tell apart by how they hold their wings while soaring. Bald eagles hold their wings flat when soaring; osprey hold their wings in an almost-flat “M” when aloft; turkey vultures hold their wings in a very shallow “V” when soaring.
(Also a large local bird, but lighter in color, great blue herons trail their long legs behind them while flying, and they tuck their heads back to their shoulders, with their necks bent beneath.)
So, what’s with the naked head?
First, while not all vultures world-wide lack feathers on their heads, most vultures do. Since vultures are carrion-eaters, finding and feeding on animals that have already died, it has been long assumed that vultures’ bare heads were beneficial because sticking a feathered head inside a carcass can get rotting bits stuck in the feathers, becoming a sanitation issue.
However, that can’t be the whole story since there are other large birds with feathered heads that eat carrion by sticking their heads in indelicate places, and some birds with naked heads, such as, well, turkeys, don’t eat carrion.
Observation and modeling conducted by researchers at the University of Glasgow several years ago demonstrated that a key benefit of a bald head was temperature regulation. By tucking their heads in or sticking them out, bare-headed vultures can expose or protect their skin to cooling breezes.
Vultures also urinate/defecate on their own legs. This has been thought to offer sterilizing benefits, as the waste is quite acidic, but is more likely another temperature-regulating move.
While soaring, turkey vultures sniff for carrion. Rare among birds, turkey vultures have a good sense of smell.
But vultures also find food indirectly by sight: the first vulture that sails to the ground after catching a whiff of dinner will catch the eyes of other vultures that follow.
No, turkey vultures don’t circle animals that are dying. What they do circle are thermals, pockets of air that are rising above warm spots on the land. The thermals give them an easy ride to higher altitudes where they can smell and see more area, broadening their search for carrion.
They’re ungainly on the ground and have a hard time getting airborne.
Vultures eating carrion’s a good thing for the rest of us. Large animals can take a long time to decompose, and the vultures help the process along considerably. Although they’re carrion consumers, vultures are pickier eaters than you might think, preferring freshly dead meals and apparently preferring herbivores.
Of course, dead animals can harbor a copious zoo of disease. Vultures, though, have such acid stomach secretions that most disease organisms are destroyed.
When not soaring or eating, turkey vultures roost in trees, often in a group. They lay and care for their eggs and chicks (usually two) on the bare ground, sometimes in caves, or on bare, rotted logs.
They don’t “sing,” but can hiss, grunt, or even growl.
Turkey vultures are found throughout Oregon most the year, with only a few rare stragglers in winter. They’ll start leaving the Southern Oregon Coast in October and will generally return in February.
I’d say turkey vultures are a more interesting herald of spring than Capistrano swallows!
For information on how you can arrange your own exploration of our fascinating natural history, contact Marty at mgiles@wavecrestdiscoveries.com, www.facebook.com/wavecrestdiscoveries, or by calling 541/267-4027.
Questions and comments about local natural history are welcome. www.wavecrestdiscoveries.com
