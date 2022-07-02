The Oregon Coast is a major summer destination for Oregonians as well as out-of-staters. Some will drive the whole coastline and be rewarded with views of all the Oregon Coasts.
Yes, “coasts,” plural.
Although we might think of the Oregon Coast as a single entity, it varies greatly as you travel from one border to the other, with the biggest difference being the kind of rocks that make up the headlands -- the places where hard land juts out into the sea.
First a bit of background: there are three broad categories of rocks, determined by how the rocks formed.
In certain places on our planet, some sediments on the ocean bottom are drawn down to hotter depths where the sediments melt. Often mixed with some melted continent, the melted sediment may be squished upward in the crust. This hot, fluid or semi-fluid rock is called magma; “igneous” rocks are cooled magma.
If trapped far below the surface, the magma will cool slowly, creating coarse-grained igneous rocks -- that may later be exposed. (Granite, for example.) If the magma flows to the surface (or nearly to the surface), the magma can cool more quickly, creating fine-grained igneous rocks. (Basalt, for example.)
Weathering and erosion break apart rock and transport it. The rock bits, from tiny silt-sized particles, to sand-sized, to gravel, and cobbles, collect. Through pressure and heat and chemistry, over time the individual grains can be recemented to make “sedimentary” rock. (Sandstone, for example. Bits of living things, such as shells, can also become sedimentary rock, e.g., limestone.)
Igneous or sedimentary rocks can be subjected to enough heat or pressure to reform them into a third kind of rock: “metamorphic.” (Schist or marble, for examples.) Metamorphic rocks can be highly variable because they can be formed from any other kind of rock, and metamorphic rock can be metamorphosed again -- perhaps many times.
The different types of rock aren’t stand-alone: rock material can be cycled, becoming different kinds of rock at different times. For example, the grains of sand in Cape Arago’s sandstone eroded from igneous rocks (mostly melted ocean sediments) in the Cascades and metamorphic rocks (mostly reformed ocean sediments) in the Klamath Mountains. Some of the sediment from those sources will eventually be subducted by the moving plates and be melted to become new igneous rock, or they may be reformed to become new metamorphic rock…which in turn will weather and erode into new sediment.
So where do the “different coasts” come in?
Most of the headlands north of Florence are igneous -- hard, dark basalts. Heceta Head and Sea Lion Point (where the Sea Lion Caves are), are the southern-most of these major igneous basalt headlands. In that region, there are few off-shore rocks/islands, such as Haystack Rock and Tillamook Lighthouse Rock at Cannon Beach, and the three volcanic dikes (wall-like structures) near Cape Foulweather, between Newport and Depoe Bay.
There is a break in the volcanics at Cape Kiwanda, a headland made of especially resistant sandstone. (Related to the sandstone, there are even sand dunes a little north of Cape Kiwanda, just inland of the beach in the Sand Lake area, in Tillamook County.)
The Oregon Dunes is a patch of sand between Sea Lion Point and Cape Arago that’s been collecting and moving for 20,000 years. There are rocks far below the dunes and the sea, but today’s shoreline along the Oregon Dunes doesn’t have any significant headlands.
Cape Arago is sedimentary rock, formed of layers of sediment that collected offshore tens of millions of years ago. Here, the reefs and rocks offshore are resistant layers and lumps in the tilted beds of sandstone.
Most of the headlands from Bandon to Oregon’s southern border (and into California) are metamorphic. A mix of more-or-less scrunched-up sedimentary and igneous rocks, the shoreline on the Southern Oregon Coast is especially irregular; these irregular rocks erode irregularly, too, which is why this Oregon Coast has so many gnarled coves and offshore rocks and islands.
This stretch of metamorphic coastline has a couple of exceptions, too: the headlands at Cape Blanco and nearby Blacklock Point are sedimentary.
The coast isn’t all about division, however. In addition to the adjacent Pacific Ocean, two other commonalities tie the different headlands together: many of Oregon’s headlands show old marine terraces, evidence of previous, higher sea levels; most of Oregon’s beaches between the headlands share sand grains brought up from ancient beaches laid down when sea levels were lower.
You can drive the entire Oregon Coasts to witness the variety, but you don’t have to drive far. We are fortunate that our stretch of the Oregon Coast spans these three different kinds of headland rocks: Heceta Head is igneous, Cape Arago is sedimentary, Tupper/Grandmother Rock and the seastacks at Bandon are metamorphic.
