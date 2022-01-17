You may have noticed an “extra” ocean on some maps in 2021. That brings the world-wide count of oceans to five: Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, Arctic, and Southern.
Five? Not seven?
The idea of sailing the “Seven Seas” has its roots in ancient trade routes, according to NOAA, but which bodies of water were in that set of seven varied by time and place. [I think it’s the number seven that people like, and in English, “seven seas” has a nice alliteration.]
Today, “seas” are not the same as “oceans.” By geographic definition, “seas” are smaller and more closely bounded by land than are oceans; most seas are subsets on the margins of oceans (such as the Bering Sea on the North Pacific that’s nestled between Alaska and Russia). There are other divisions of oceans, too: for example, a “gulf” is an embayment of an ocean (such as the Gulf of Alaska that is tucked in the southeast bend of Alaska). Wikipedia lists over 180 “seas” in the world, plus many more saltwater gulfs, straits, bays, and such.
In essence, oceans are bounded by their currents as much as they are by land masses. The “newest” Ocean, the Southern Ocean, flows around Antarctica, with the continent in the middle and the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans bordering the outside of that current system.
The major currents in the northern and southern parts of the oceans that cross the Equator rotate in opposite directions: on the large scale, the northern Pacific and Atlantic Oceans both rotate clockwise and the southern Pacific and Atlantic Oceans both rotate counterclockwise.
The northern, smaller part of the Indian Ocean also crosses the Equator, although the Indian Subcontinent interrupts the circular pattern in that section. So, while the unimpeded southern part of the Indian Ocean rotates counterclockwise like its neighbors, the northern part is a bit “stirred up.”
Branches of the northern arcs of the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans feed into -- and from -- the Arctic Ocean, driving a complex current pattern in that northern-most Ocean, dominated by the Atlantic side.
The Southern Ocean circulates left to right around that continent on large scale, viewing from above with the South Pole at the bottom.
Oceans have smaller systems within them. Driven by relative changes in temperature, density, bottom topography, or local winds, other currents peel off, combine, dive under or overflow, grow or weaken within the larger framework of the major ocean circulation patterns.
At the largest scale, there is really only one, planet-wide ocean, as all the ocean waters are connected.
In 1992 a cargo container of 28,800 small, floating bath toys washed overboard and broke open in the North Pacific Ocean. The subsequent findings of the toys are documented and mapped by a small team led by Seattle oceanographer Curtis Ebbesmeyer. Starting several months later, yellow duckies began washing ashore North and South Pacific beaches. About ten years after the spill, a few duckies started showing up on beaches on the US Eastern Seaboard and in the UK. They got there by traveling many thousands of miles across the North Pacific Ocean, into the Arctic Ocean, and down into the North Atlantic Ocean. Since the duckies float, they probably got stuck in Arctic ice several times along the way.
(This unfortunate accident also gave opportunity to study how the shapes of things can affect movement by water and wind, as there were originally four different shapes of toys lost: yellow ducks, red beavers, blue turtles, and green frogs. It turns out the yellow duckies travel the farthest. The different colors fade differently over time, as well, as the ducks and beavers lost their colors while the turtles and frogs kept theirs.)
With the current-direction split between the North/South Pacific Ocean and North/South Atlantic Ocean, the inclusion of the Arctic and Indian Oceans, and the addition of the Southern Ocean, you could say there are, indeed, seven oceans that join to become one.
