The leaves have been coming out everywhere you look.
But they’re not coming out all in the same way: leafy plants have many different unfolding/unfurling strategies.
Some, like blackberries, emerge tightly creased along each vein, with several layers of folds that held each leaf in a tight, organized crumple in the bud — like a packed-up paper fan. Others, like lilac leaves, unroll from a tube as they open — some other leaves, such as rosemary, unroll from above or from underneath around the midrib. In many plants, the infant leaves are folded around each other, one after another in a row, each opening in turn as the stem grows. (A cabbage head is a big bud of crumpled leaves.) And famously, ferns and some others uncurl in “fiddleheads.”
The official term for how a leaf unfurls is “vernation,” from the Latin for “vernus” — spring.
The increasing light and warmth of spring signals the plant to start work for the season. The business of leaves is conducted in the middle layer of leaf tissue, where packets of chlorophyll manage the photosynthesis that produce the plant’s food. Microscopic pores (called stomata) on the underside of the leaf allow carbon dioxide in and let oxygen and water vapor out. As the vapor exits, water is drawn through the entire plant, driving its circulatory system. For most plants, the leaves are a sort of industrial district.
Although plants are grouped and definitively identified by their flowers, details of leaf structure are usually key to casual identification and to identifying plants not currently in bloom.
While the diversity of leaf shapes and details may be very familiar, it’s worth looking at leaves more closely. Note, for example, if the outer end of the leaf is rounded or flat, or some variation of pointed. Are the leaf margins flat, wavy, or rolled? Do the leaf margins have large or small teeth? Are the teeth pointed or rounded? Or are the teeth compounded, with smaller teeth and larger ones — like the blackberrys’? Are the indentations deep enough to be lobes?
Don’t overlook the patterns of the leaf veins. Do the primary veins gather to a single point (as in blackberry)? Or do primary leaf veins run perpendicular from the center vein, or parallel to it, or some combination? How are the smaller leaf veins arranged — branched, netted, or parallel down the whole leaf?
Some plants have notable petioles (stems) or petiole structures. Cherry trees are easily identified by the tiny lumps on each leaf petiole, for example. Infant blackberry leaves already present fine spines on the underside of the petioles and veins.
Sometimes the details of leaf structure also reveal specific adaptations that give clues to the plant’s habitat. For example, it’s not surprising that many plants in our dry-summer/wet-winter climate have leaves with waxy top surfaces: a waxy top helps retain water inside the leaf while allowing water to roll off before mildew sets in. And the fuzzy surface — soon to be prickles — on the underside of blackberry leaves may help deter insect pests.
Dry environments also favor plants with thick, water-storing leaves or leaves with fuzzy undersides. The hairy undersides of some of our native plants, such as hairy manzanita, help to control water loss through the stoma.
Spring sunshine electrifies our plants’ emerging factories, illuminating the leaves’ lively greens and delicate details, and making leaf-watching especially rewarding.
These complex, varied and vital organs are disposable and are nearly always eventually cast off by the plant: deciduous plants discard their leaves in autumn; “evergreen” leaves will follow the same path, only on a longer time-frame, often keeping the leaves many years.
On the ground, these once-vibrant factories will be dismembered and eaten by the fungi and the smallest animals. Thus broken down, the resources stored in the decayed leaves will be recycled — much of it to be picked up by the same plant to be used to make more leaves.
What leaf processes and designs do you see as you’re walking about this May?
