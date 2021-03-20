They’re thriving in the tiniest bit of dirt and moss in the corners and cracks on our concrete-paver front steps - they’re even blooming there.
The limited habitat is probably why these hairy bittercress (Cardamine hirsuta) plants are smaller and a bit more subdued than most of their kind. On our steps, the whole plants are only a few inches across, a circle of divided leaves that come out of the central stalk and lay nearly flat to the ground, forming leaf medallions on the pavers. Hairy bittercress in our garden beds and loamy, open areas forms loose humps, rather than ground-hugging medallions.
Each leaf is divided into seven leaflets, each leaflet is spoon- or spade-shaped and clearly separate from the others on the petiole; the end leaflet is often a rounded, squashed pentagon-shape. As you might guess from the name, the leaves have very tiny hairs on their surfaces.
Only a couple of puny seven-leaflet leaves come off each plant’s tall flower stalk. At the top of the stalks, four to eight inches above the rosettes of leaves, are loose clusters of tiny, four-petaled white flowers that are now starting to open.
While the leaves can be helpful in identifying a green plant, plants are more definitively identified by their reproductive parts - their flowers - and green plants are grouped according to the numbers and arrangements of the various parts. In addition to some less noticeable characteristics, the flowers of nearly all members of this plant’s family have a two-chambered ovary and four simple petals, with four long and two short stamens as a key identifier: Brassicaceae, or Mustard Family. (This plant family was formally called Cruciferae because of the cross formed by the six stamens.) A few members of this family, including hairy bittercress, may not have all six stamens, but the other parts and arrangements hold true.
Members of the Mustard Family also have a two-chambered ovary that, in many species, develops into a long, slender seed pod the size and shape of toothpicks on end. Ripe mustard pods are spring-loaded; when disturbed, the sides will suddenly burst open to fling the seeds far from the parent.
Many members of the Mustard Family are edible, including a good number of domestic plants such as arugula, radish, turnip, rutabaga, canola and mustard seeds (understandably). All the cabbage relatives are also mustards: cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, kohlrabi, kale, collard greens and more. In fact, the cabbages are all subspecies or agriculturally developed cultivars of one species of mustard, Brassica oleracea, and most of the rest of the domesticated mustards are very closely related (in the same genus).
Oregon is home to many members of the Mustard Family, including nearly a dozen members closely related to hairy bittercress.
Like many of its cousins, hairy bittercress is edible. More peppery than bitter, hairy bittercress can be a delicious micro-green addition to salads and sandwiches. (As always with wild edibles, do your research first, take care with identification, and try slowly.)
Hairy bittercress is native to Eurasia, but has spread nearly world-wide as a “weed,” aided by those spring-loaded seed pods. Well adapted to the way we disturb the land, hairy bittercress is a very common plant in our lawns and gardens.
Instead of being a gardening enemy, hardy and opportunistic hairy bittercress could become your culinary friend.
Check out Marty’s Facebook page for more information about hairy bittercress. www.facebook.com/wavecrestdiscoveries .
For information on how you can arrange your own exploration of our fascinating natural history, contact Marty at mgiles@wavecrestdiscoveries.com, or by calling 541/267-4027. Questions and comments about local natural history are welcome. www.wavecrestdiscoveries.com
