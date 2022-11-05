Squash of every color and shape, piles of rich nuts, bowls of bright berries, a near spectrum of apples -- our autumn’s celebrations and décor feature fruits.
Botanists think of fruits somewhat differently than do grocers or chefs. Biologically, “fruits” are whatever fertilized flowers develop into.
Many plants fruit in autumn, investing some of the work of spring and summer in their offspring. Obliging animals eat the tempting edible fruits, then move on from the parent plant to deposit the tough, generally indigestible seeds elsewhere. Apparently the help of the animals is worth quite a bit to the plants, since many put a lot of energy into making their fruit appealing. There’s a huge variety of fruits, too.
Fruits may be fleshy or dry, and come in three basic arrangements: simple (a single ovary in a single flower), aggregate (many ovaries in a single flower), and multiple (many ovaries in many flowers).
In addition to the number and arrangement of ovaries, fruits are classified by the kind of structures that develop and what parts of the flower are involved. For the most part, the “fruits” we eat are ovaries…and today most of us generally throw away the seeds they house.
Simple fruits include drupes, berries, and pomes. In drupes, the fleshy ovary encloses one seed (as in peaches); in berries, the fleshy ovary encloses many seeds in a pulpy mass (as in tomatoes); in pomes, a papery wall encloses the seeds inside the fleshy fruit, forming a “core” (as in apples).
The classic autumn holiday pie? Each pumpkin, squash, and gourd is a “pepo,” a specialized berry with a hard outer shell.
Nuts are large, simple fruits with very hard outer shells that don’t split open when mature. Nuts are often completely or partially covered by a dry (acorn) or papery (filbert) husk. Many botanists classify walnuts, pecans, and some other so-called nuts as “dry drupes” rather than true nuts because of the fleshy husk around the seed.
Aggregate fruits are things like blackberries, where each drupelet develops from a separate ovary but the aggregate (“berry”) develops from one flower.
Multiple fruits are the combined mass of many flowers and their ovaries, such as figs and pineapples.
Some fruits are called “accessory” fruits because the part housing the seeds includes structures outside of the ovary. Strawberries, for example, are sometimes classified as accessory fruits and sometimes described as aggregate fruits because the part we like to eat is actually the receptacle for the flower, not part of the flower itself. The true fruits of the strawberry are the tiny, hard achenes (a kind of dry fruit) on the outside of the sweet red flesh.
Dry fruits are sorted by whether the fruit splits open to release the seeds on its own (“dehiscent” -- such as beans) or not (“indehiscent” -- such as strawberry seeds). Often when we eat dry fruits, such as beans, we’re eating the seeds, rather than the ovaries. (Green beans? Since the part we’re most interested in eating is the ovary, rather than the seeds inside, some consider green beans a fruit.)
Certainly, not all fruits are edible: winged maple seeds (called samara), cotton bolls, cockleburs, and dandelion fluff, for examples. Many inedible fruits are shaped in ways that assist the seed in dispersing far from the parent. Samara and dandelion achenes slow a seeds’ fall so the wind can blow the seed farther; cockleburs and cotton fibers catch on animals that then carry the seeds to new ground.
From cranberry sauce to pumpkin pie, I’m looking forward to “fruitful” holiday meals. Bon appétit!
For information on how you can arrange an exploration of our fascinating natural history for you or your visiting guests, contact Marty at mgiles@wavecrestdiscoveries.com, www.facebook.com/wavecrestdiscoveries, or by calling 541/267-4027. Questions and comments about local natural history are welcome. Gift certificates are available. www.wavecrestdiscoveries.com
