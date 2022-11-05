Fall Fruits

Squash of every color and shape, piles of rich nuts, bowls of bright berries, a near spectrum of apples -- our autumn’s celebrations and décor feature fruits.

Botanists think of fruits somewhat differently than do grocers or chefs. Biologically, “fruits” are whatever fertilized flowers develop into.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Have you voted yet in the Nov. 8 elections?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments