Winter is a hospitable time, a time we invite friends and family to our homes and offer food and drink. And for many of us, wildlife are our neighbors and distant family whose company we greatly enjoy.
Many people feed wildlife around their homes and in public places because they want to interact with the animals and because we think we’re being helpful and hospitable. It is certainly true that humans and our managed environments have displaced enormous populations and uncountable species of our fellow animals, but we’re sometimes doing the wildlife more harm than good when we give them handouts.
In the first place, “people food” is bad for wildlife. The stale bread fed to park ducks and the French fries tossed to gulls replace natural foods with the nutrition the animals need and can even make wildlife very sick. (Further, seed intended for planting may be treated with fungicides or other toxins poisonous to wildlife.)
In nature, food sources are usually dispersed or transient; unnatural concentrations of food can lead to unnatural crowding. In turn, the crowding can lead to the rapid spread of disease and can even change wildlife social behavior. And where there’s too much food, there’s also too much excrement, overpowering natural recycling systems and compounding disease.
Feeding wildlife in human spaces also exposes them to additional human-related hazards, such as predation by pets, collisions with vehicles, collisions with wires and windows, entanglements with lines and netting, and contact with poisons. And, if used to eating people food, wildlife may seek out such sources on their own, foraging in garbage -- sometimes eating poison or deadly packaging along with the food.
Wildlife that’s often fed by people may lose their fear of us. Note that a wild animal that eats from your hand is not as much tame as it is bold -- they may still bite, butt, claw, or scratch the hand that feeds them. I’ve had park ducks bite my pant leg demanding a share of my lunch (though I had given them none) and have witnessed ducks seeking a handout chase frightened children.
While it appears that feeding small birds won’t interrupt their migration, the US Fish & Wildlife Service does state that human feeding of waterfowl can disrupt their migration patterns, tempting the birds to delay or skip their migration and putting them at risk.
Some wildlife can be fed responsibly: if done properly, backyard bird feeders can augment natural food sources limited by human encroachment and bring birds to view with little hazard to the birds. Safe backyard bird feeding means paying attention to the details, such as choosing the right food and using an appropriate feeder that keeps food clean and dry and that excludes unwanted animals. Proper location of the feeder is important, too: near cover for the birds, but not too close to hiding places for predators -- house cats, notably -- or about 10’ from vegetation. Appropriate maintenance is also critical, including quickly replacing spoiled or contaminated food, cleaning up spilled food and feces, and regularly cleaning the feeder.
Ignore the temptation to pack in many feeders for a huge flock -- one small feeder, or two or three spread out, will still bring birds while minimizing the problems of overcrowding.
For more information about backyard bird feeders, visit: http://www.birds.cornell.edu/pfw/AboutBirdsandFeeding/abtbirds_index.html
If you spend some of your winter evenings planning the summer’s garden, consider adding landscaping for birds and other wildlife. Check out ODFW’s “Naturescaping” for more information. (Available at local libraries or on-line here: http://www.dfw.state.or.us/conservationstrategy/naturescaping/resources.asp#resources .)
While you’re shopping for bird feeders or waiting for your Naturescaping to mature, go out to visit the wildlife in their homes—but don’t bring the bread.
