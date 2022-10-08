Bright splashes on some of our trees tell us it’s underway: The Annual Change of Colors.
From late September through October, many deciduous green trees and shrubs in our temperate zone become flame-colored, glowing in bright yellows, oranges, reds, and burgundies.
Although it may appear so, the green color in the leaves does not transform to yellow or red.
Plant leaves are green in spring and summer because of chlorophyll, the green chemical that plants produce to make food from raw materials and sunlight. Chlorophyll breaks down quickly in sunlight and the plant has to continually replenish it.
But green leaves usually also have other colored chemicals, including carotenoids (yellow and orange) and anthocyanins (red). And burgundy? Anthocyanin in acidic leaf sap turns red; anthocyanin in alkaline leaf sap turns bluish or purple. Different species of color-changing trees -- and trees in different environments -- have different proportions of some or all of these bright chemicals.
These other leaf chemicals have different jobs. Carotenoids help gather sunlight to help chlorophyll do its job by catching energy from lightwave-lengths chlorophyll doesn’t tap, while protecting it from too much sun. Many researchers think anthocyanin (which is produced late in the growing season) plays a role in protecting the plant from certain kinds of stress, such as that from metal imbalance or too much sun -- protection that can help keep the leaves from dropping early.
As late summer days begin to shorten, the food in the leaves of deciduous perennial plants begins to move to the woody tissue for winter storage. In deciduous species, cooling nights prompt the stem to seal off the leaf from incoming water and nutrients. Combined with shorter autumn days, the leaf’s ability to make chlorophyll is slowly turned off.
The chlorophyll remaining in the leaf continues to be broken down by the sunlight until it disappears to reveal the other chemicals: the loss of chlorophyll allows the other colors to shine. In addition, the lower temperatures also increase the plant’s production of the red pigment, anthocyanin.
Ever notice how some trees change their color in patterns -- perhaps redder at the top or outside edges of the tree? The reddest leaves may get more light (promoting anthocyanin production) or may take longer to export leaf-sugars to woody storage (the sugars also promote anthocyanin production). Look for such variations of color on some individual leaves, too.
The northeastern United States is well known for bright autumn colors, but this seasonal sunset is less exuberant in our corner of the continent, primarily because of our climate. (Our regional native tree species are also somewhat less inclined to produce bright color.)
In the first place, our western forests tend to have more conifers, since conifers better tolerate our dry summers.
Dry summers usually stress the deciduous trees to where there is little of any color chemicals left in the leaves by mid-autumn. Further, by the time we get very cold temperatures it’s later in the year and darker, and even less material is left in any leaves still hanging.
Tans and browns are more common autumn colors here. The browning leaves of red alder, for example, indicate the death of the leaf tissues. When the cast-off leaves drop into creeks and streams, their tannins stain the water the color of tea.
Good fall color begins with a wet growing year that makes for healthy, robust deciduous leaves. Good fall color also requires a decided autumn chill (but not freezing enough to actually rupture the cells in the leaves) that spurs the leaves to disconnect promptly, before the other colors chemically break down. And the best fall color also requires lots of summer sunshine to encourage anthocyanin production for brilliant reds.
While the American Northeast is famous for fall color, the Pacific Northwest forests can sparkle in autumn, too: Under the right conditions, our native vine maple can produce brilliant yellow to reds -- giving an unparalleled show when nestled among dark evergreens.
