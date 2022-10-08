fall leaves

The leaves in different parts of this sweet gum tree, on the grounds of the Coos Bay Post Office, are turning color at different rates and shades because of slightly different micro-environments and histories.

 Photo by Marty Giles

Bright splashes on some of our trees tell us it’s underway: The Annual Change of Colors.

From late September through October, many deciduous green trees and shrubs in our temperate zone become flame-colored, glowing in bright yellows, oranges, reds, and burgundies.

