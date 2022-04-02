Our backyard plum tree has been blooming madly, but it’s not abuzz. The petals are starting to drift from the tree in clouds, but there wasn’t a swarm of bees you’d expect from such a bounty of blossoms.
Oregon Department of Agriculture reports about 500 species of bees are native to our state, but darned few individuals are feeding on my flowers. I don’t think we’ll be getting many plums this year.
Although humans enjoy the honey and use the wax and pollen and other products bees produce, it’s the bees’ pollination role that we depend on most.
Pollination by animals is critical to the reproductive success of flowering plants. The showy colors, tempting shapes and seductive scents of flowers -- all biologically expensive features -- evolved to lure animals into helping with the plants’ sexual reproduction.
Some flowers are pollinator-specific, being especially attractive to one species or a few related species; some pollinating animals are flower-specific, some are generalists. Whether specialized or generalized, the association of flower and pollinator has evolved over eons, driving the form of those animals as well as the form of flowers.
Bees are especially adapted to drink and use flower nectar, as well as collect and use flower pollen. Long (but not too long), specially shaped tongues draw nectar from the throat of flowers. Special hairs on the body and legs (called “pollen baskets”) snag the pollen and keep it aboard for the flight home.
While we might think pollen collection is accidental, bees sometimes target pollen as a high-protein food source for their larvae.
Of the perhaps 200,000 species of animals world-wide that pollinate flowers, about 40,000 are bees. In North America and Europe, the domestic honey bee native to Europe (Apis mellifera) is used extensively in agriculture. Nearly a third of US agricultural crops, primarily fruits, vegetables, and nuts, depends on bees to fertilize the flowers so they yield the fruit -- most of those insects are commercial honey bees.
Domestic honey bee populations have declined drastically in the last several decades, with as much as a 50% drop in the US domestic bees in the last 50 years. Many species of wild bees, including the big, fuzzy bumble bees, have declined even further -- with reports of up to 99% loss of certain species in some areas.
According to the USDA, it appears these valuable allies are being overcome by a variety of difficult challenges.
Several kinds of introduced mites plague both domestic and native bees. Varroa mites, found on honey bees the world ‘round, are a very serious threat. Besides sucking blood from adult bees, parasitic mites feed on the larvae and pupa of the bees. Bees that feed varroa mites as larvae or pupa may have deformed or missing wings or legs, and the parasites weaken the bees and make them more susceptible to viruses and other diseases. Varroa mites hail from Asia and North American and European bees have little resistance to them.
The invasion of Africanized bees also weighs in as possibly contributing to bee declines. A hybrid species between European and African honey bees, Africanized honey bees are more aggressive than the domestic or native bees and may displace them.
Habitat loss and fragmentation, as well as climate change, are detrimental, too, forcing bees to work harder for their living.
Pollution also takes a major toll. Pesticides applied to control insect pests often also kill insect allies; even electromagnetic radiation, such as from mobile phones, may be interrupting the navigation systems bees use to find their way back to their hives.
Several years ago I hung a bird nest box in one of our apple trees -- well, I intended it to be a bird nest box. Instead of a bird’s nest, we got a bee’s nest. Large, dark bees were going in and out through the summer.
At season’s end, I opened the box to find it irregularly packed with a dark waxy material that smelled faintly of honey and was riddled with tunnels. Nothing else. In a happy twist, the box had been home for some native, non-social bee -- perhaps a mason bee.
In addition to identifying and curtailing specific threats to commercial honeybees, some people are turning to native orchard mason bees to pollinate crops. Though they don’t produce commercial honey, mason bees are also less likely to sting.
Want to help our native bees?
Curbing pesticides and herbicides through more holistic practices is key to safeguarding our insect allies. Planting a variety of flowering plants, especially natives, and letting “weeds” flower as long as possible will provide food for bees and other pollinators, helping them while they help you. Providing suitable nesting habitat, such as leaving unkempt corners in the garden and providing wooden “bee houses,” will support a variety of bees, too.
Scattering a mix of native wildflower seeds on an ungroomed slope and adding a new bee house are on my spring gardening list. Maybe I’ll get more plums next year.
For information on how you can arrange your own exploration of our fascinating natural history, contact Marty at mgiles@wavecrestdiscoveries.com, www.facebook.com/wavecrestdiscoveries, or by calling 541/267-4027.
Questions and comments about local natural history are welcome. www.wavecrestdiscoveries.com
