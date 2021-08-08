It’s already been a long, hot, dry summer in western North America - evidenced by drying lakes, depleted streams and parched landscapes in much of the region.
Wet winters and dry summers have been characteristic pattern in western North America for probably millions of years, but we’re now seeing a trend of longer, stronger dry seasons. I'm already eager for heavy winter rains to start, even though I know the drought-time will probably drag on through a better part of autumn.
Like me, most plants will be thirsty for water's return, though some may be a bit less thirsty than others. Some of the native plants in our region are adapted to withstand drought or desert-like conditions, and the sandy dunes and upper beaches are characteristic habitats for plants with such adaptations.
There are three broad types of plant adaptations for water scarcity: get more water, retain water, grow where/when the water is available.
Certainly, deep roots that run far below to tap the water table and root systems that cover a large area can gather a lot of available water. Our local beach lupines have surprisingly thick, long-reaching roots that can draw water from deep inside porous sand. In extreme deserts, where rainfall is both meagre and scarce, many plants, such as cacti, have very shallow roots that can capture rare rainwater immediately at the surface before it can get away.
Many desert and dunes plants thrive where there is at least seasonal water. Our plant-rich deflation plains, low areas usually just inland from the foredune in the dunes, may be dust dry in September, but under several feet of water in February. Some rushes and other pond plants can close down and hang on in damper areas until the water returns.
Keeping acquired water is the key for many dry-land plants. Beach abronia is one of our native plants that apparently stores food and water in an underground bulb, rootstock, or stem. In some species that store water, the exposed tops shrivel and die back, and the leaves are replaced at the next growing season using the stored energy.
Among the most noticeable plant adaptations to retain water in dry environments are the shapes and details of the leaves. Desert and dunes plants often have small leaves that expose less area to drying, and usually have tough, thick, or waxy leaves and stems that retard evaporation; beach morning glory is a good native example of the latter. Many such plants have reduced or recessed stomata, the small pores on the undersides of leaves that aid transpiration, that tighten the grip on the water inside the leaves. The leaves of European beach grass that dominates our foredunes curl more tightly when the plants are drought-stressed, tucking the stomata safely on the inside, reducing evaporation.
Water may be stored in specialized tissues ("vacuoles") in succulent leaves and stems. Fuzzy or hairy leaves slow evaporation, as well as protect from the abrasion of blowing sand. Light-colored fuzz also reflects light, helping to keep plants cooler. (The fuzzy leaves of beach lupine demonstrates those adaptations.) In extreme deserts -- with lots of sun -- some plants adapt with copious spines that shade the inner reaches of the plant, or they may have leaves that turn their edges to the sun to minimize direct contact with bright light.
Numerous plants drop their leaves when the water runs out, conserving water by becoming dormant in the driest part of the year. In extreme deserts, a few plants sport two sets of leaves, big leaves that last only during the wet season and small, more drought-tolerant ones for year-round.
Dry-environment plants tend to be especially good at conserving water in their cellular chemistry, as well.
Growing when there's water is a predominant adaptation to dry environments. Many dry-land annuals, including countless grasses, grow rapidly to flower and set seed during the short wet season before the soil dries beyond their tolerance. Their seeds then lie dormant during the water shortage to germinate during the next rainy season. Avoiding drought by passing the dry season as seeds seems to be very effective: the driest deserts have the highest proportion of annuals.
Although it’s difficult to predict how much is in the offing -- or when -- winter rains will start again. Hopefully, the long-awaited precipitation will recharge the ground and surface waters, renewing the water accounts that will allow our well-adapted dryland plants to survive next year's drought.
Overall, the increased heat and lengthening summer droughts associated with climate change means in the future we’ll probably be seeing increased populations of plants in our area with such adaptations.
For information on how you can arrange your own exploration of our fascinating natural history, contact Marty at mgiles@wavecrestdiscoveries.com, www.facebook.com/wavecrestdiscoveries, or by calling 541/267-4027. Questions and comments about local natural history are welcome. www.wavecrestdiscoveries.com
