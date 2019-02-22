SOUTH COAST — The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a high wind watch from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon for portions of the South Coast, including Bandon, Gold Beach, Cape Blanco, Headlands and exposed areas along U.S. Highway 101.
South winds are expected from 35 to 50 MPH with gusts from 70 to 80. Driving may become difficult and hazardous along the coast and near Highway 101, especially along elevated and exposed portions. Strong winds combined with heavy rainfall could result in downed trees and power outages.