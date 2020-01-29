BANDON — The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for South Central and Curry County coasts from 4 a.m. to noon today.
Large breaking waves of 21-23 feet will create hazardous conditions along and within the surf zone that could inundate beaches and low lying shorelines. Beach erosion is possible. Exposed infrastructure may be damaged.
Folks are cautioned to stay away from the surf zone and off jetties. Area beaches may become hazardous due to dangerous surf conditions.
To view the hazard area in detail, visit https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD.
For more weather information visit, https://www.weather.gov/Medford