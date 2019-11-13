SOUTH COAST — The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for sneaker waves, in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. Long periods of ocean swells will combine with other waves creating the possibility for sneaker waves at all beaches.
Sneaker waves with high run-ups can knock people over and drag them out to sea. Shock and hypothermia can occur quickly in the cold Pacific waters. Logs and other debris can be lifted and floated by these waves, crushing or entrapping victims underneath.
A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when threats such as rip currents, longshore currents, sneaker waves and other hazards create life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Cautionshould be used when in or near the water.
To view the hazard area in detail, visit https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD