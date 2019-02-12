NORTH BEND — The chance to place a large portion of the bay onto the National Register of Historic Places is being put forward for discussion Friday, Feb. 22, at The Mill Casino-Hotel.
According to a press release from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, the State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation is considering nominations to the National Register of Historic Places next week and is open to the public. These nominations include other applications from around the state, including the one proposed by the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians.
The agenda includes a presentation by the National Register program coordinator and hearings of one delisting request and three proposed nominations, the release said.
The hearings begin at 10:15 a.m.
“The committee will review a delisting request for the John M. and Elizabeth Bates House in Lake Oswego,” the release said, while the committee is to review three proposed nominations from the Roy E. and Hildur L. Amundsen House, Gresham; the Oregon Trail: La Grande to Hilgard Segment, Union County; and the local Q’alya ta Kukwis shichdii me Traditional Cultural Property Historic District, Coos County.
To make special accommodations for the meeting, call at least three days in advance at 503-986-0690.