More than a dozen National Night Out activities will be happening throughout North Bend and Coos Bay on Tuesday night, with a number of others happening across Coos County.
Coquille will be continuing its tradition of having its National Night Out at the Coquille Community Center. Free activities and food will be available.
North Bend and Coos Bay have decided to change up how the celebrate National Night Out, by encouraging the communities to host block parties in their neighborhoods instead of holding one large event.
Coos Bay had four neighborhoods sign up to host National Night Out events, and North Bend had nine.
In North Bend
- 1800 Block of Oak Street
- 2500 Block of Ash Street
- Roosevelt Street at Virginia Avenue and Steelhead Street
- 2500 Block of Myrtle Street
- The front yard of 2075 Lincoln Street
- 1100 Block of State Street
- Airport Heights Park
- The front yard on 2778 Sherman Avenue
In Coos Bay
- Eastside will hold Fourth Annual celebration
- Ed Lund Park in Empire
- The Salvation Army at Flanagan Avenue and Schoneman Street
- North Ninth Street and Date Avenue