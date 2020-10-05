National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 4-10

SOUTH COAST — Coos Bay Fire Department is once again teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years — to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign entitled, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” The campaign works to educate everyone about simple, but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half (44%) of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds (66%) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.
“We know cooking fires can be prevented,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice-president of outreach and advocacy. “Staying in the kitchen, using a timer, and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.”
“The most important step you should take before making a meal is to "Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!" said Coos Bay Fire Chief Mark Anderson. "A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”
Coos Bay Fire Department wants to share safety tips to keep you from having a cooking fire:
• Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.
• If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.
• You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.
• Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
• Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
Due to the current restrictions relating to social distancing, the Coos Bay Fire Department will not be hosting an open house or going into the schools. Instead the Department is producing a series of short videos in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” These videos will be shared on the department's Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube social media platforms. Just search for Coos Bay Fire Department to locate and click “Follow or Subscribe” to receive notification of the latest videos.
For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org.
