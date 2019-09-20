{{featured_button_text}}
NORTH BEND — The Itty Bitty Inn is hosting a community event this weekend at its North Bend location to promote and celebrate National Drive Electric Week.

The event, which is part of a national campaign, will feature a number of activities aimed at raising awareness of the widespread availability and benefits of owning an electric vehicle.  

According to an announcement by Rik Villarreal, the owner of the Itty Bitty Inn, community members will be able to learn more about electric vehicles from industry representatives, get a chance to inspect and view the hotel’s Tesla charging stations as well as participate in rides

The showcase of electric vehicles will take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at The Itty Bitty Inn located on 1504 Sherman Ave. in North Bend. Wildflour Café, Bridgeview Coffee, Ken Ware Chevrolet and Pacific Power are among the event’s co-sponsors.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-2039 or by email at amanda.linares@theworldlink.com.

