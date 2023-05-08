May 7th 2023 through May 13th 2023 is National Correctional Officers Week, established by former President Reagan to thank these men & women for their services and celebrate their contributions to society.

We are extremely proud of our Corrections Deputies, and the jobs they do year-round. They perform many duties including court security,

0
0
0
0
1





Online Poll

Does Coos Bay need a more restrictive smoking ordinance?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments