May 7th 2023 through May 13th 2023 is National Correctional Officers Week, established by former President Reagan to thank these men & women for their services and celebrate their contributions to society.
We are extremely proud of our Corrections Deputies, and the jobs they do year-round. They perform many duties including court security,
Adult in custody (AIC) supervision, food service, transports, medical care (First aid), liaison between attorneys and (AIC’s), booking process, bail paperwork, court paperwork, administrative duties and many more.
The Coos County Jail would simply not function without their professionalism. Our Corrections Deputies are at their post 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, & 365 days a year.
The Sheriff’s Office is proud former President Reagan also recognized a need to acknowledge these unsung heroes. Thank you to ALL the Correctional Officers Nationwide for your service. You are an amazing asset to your communities.
If you would like to become a Corrections Deputy with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office please visit https://www.co.coos.or.us/JOBS as we are currently hiring to fill vacancies.
