COOS BAY — An astronomy expert will give a public lecture Thursday about an upcoming NASA mission in search of life-supporting conditions on Jupiter's moon, according to Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Dr. Tracy Becker, a group lead at the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas, and a part of the NASA Europa Clipper mission's team, will give the lecture. Her research has included studies on asteroids, Saturn's rings and Jupiter's moons, according to a press release from the college.
The Europa Clipper mission's goal is to investigate whether Jupiter's icy moon Europa could have life-sustaining conditions. Becker's talk will discuss why Europa is the the destination for the mission and how NASA plans to study its habitability, according to the college.
The talk will be livestreamed by the college at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 at livestream.com/swocc/physicsandastronomy2020-21.
