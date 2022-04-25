Visit the Coos History Museum starting April 26 for a new exhibit, Myrtlewood: Treasure of the Southern Oregon Coast. The exhibit is located in the Welcome Gallery of the museum and will be displayed through April 2023. All are welcome to view the exhibit during museum opening hours, Tuesday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., included with museum admission.
The exhibit features the story of the myrtlewood tree.
Coos County is often known for its connection to the timber industry, but the use of myrtlewood for handcrafted gifts, furniture and works of art, is what makes it unique. Not only cherished for its beauty, it was also used as a local form of currency during the Great Depression. View handcrafted myrtlewood creations and learn about the importance of this incredible tree on the Southern Oregon Coast.
As a special event, visitors are invited to attend a live woodworking demonstration by the South Coast Woodturners which will take place at the museum throughout the day on Saturday, May 7. Free handmade gifts will be available at the event while supplies last. There will also be opportunities to purchase handcrafted wooden creations during the event.
Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the second oldest historical society in the state. For more information about the society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
