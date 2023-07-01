On June 30th, 2023, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a fully engulfed structure on Valley View Road near Coquille. Coquille Fire & Police responded immediately.
A short time later, Coquille Fire called for a deputy to respond. Sgt. Slater and Deputy Francis responded to investigate the call along with Coquille Sgt. D. Miller.
During the course of the investigation Sgt. Slater identified Sarah Y. Latimer (41) as a person of interest in the fire. After interviewing several witnesses, the homeowner and Mrs. Latimer, she was ultimately arrested on the charge of Arson I.
Sarah Y. Latimer (41) was transported to the Coos County Jail, where she was booked on the charge of Arson I and remains in custody.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like to acknowledge the fast response from the Coquille Fire Department, Myrtle Point Fire Department, and Coos Forrest Protective Agency. The assistance provided by the Coquille Police Department is also very appreciated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In