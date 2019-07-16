MYRTLE POINT — As the Coos County Fair approaches, community members are buzzing about the entertainment coming to town.
Starting on Wednesday, July 24, performances from Border Patrol and Parmalee kick off at 6:30 p.m.
Then on Thursday, July 25, performances are from Billy Lund and Whiskey Weekend, followed by country singer Tracy Byrd at 6:30 p.m. It is Byrd’s first time returning to the area since the 1990s.
On Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, performances are scheduled after the rodeo from Billy Lund and Whiskey Weekend at 9:30 p.m.
Before the rodeo on Saturday, Soundwaves is also performing from 1-3 p.m.
“Those are big names for this area,” said Debbie James, Coos County Fair office manager. “To attend, just pay to come onto the fair grounds and the show is free.”
But for James, she is looking forward to the fair not just for the music but for the people.
“Also, we have a car show for the first time ever on Tuesday,” she said. “We’re seeing a lot of little changes, which happens when you get younger board members with new ideas.”