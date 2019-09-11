{{featured_button_text}}

MYRTLE POINT — The Myrtle Point volunteer firefighters are having its annual barbecue fundraiser this month.

According to a press release from the MPVF association, the 14th annual steak barbecue is from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Myrtle Point Fire Station, 424 Fifth St.

The fundraiser is happening alongside the Harvest Festival this year.

“The menu consists of a New York Steak, corn on the cob, salad, a dinner roll and a beverage,” the release said, adding that tickets are $15 but a kid’s meal is $5 and includes a hot dog, bag of chips and a beverage.

“Funds from this event are used to purchase lifesaving rescue equipment and to fund the no-cost smoke detector project,” the release said.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

