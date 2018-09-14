MYRTLE POINT — The Myrtle Point Volunteer Firefighters Association will be hosting the 13th annual Steak BBQ Fundraiser from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Myrtle Point Fire Station, 424 Fifth St., Myrtle Point.
The menu will consist of a New York Steak, corn on the cob, salad, a dinner roll, and a beverage for $15. A kids meal consisting of a hod dog, bag of chips, and a beverage will be available for $5.
Funds raised from the event will be used to purchase life saving rescue equipment and the no cost smoke detector project.
For more information contact 541-572-5422.