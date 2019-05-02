MYRTLE POINT — The Myrtle Point VFW Post 2928 is hosting an open house Saturday morning at its new meeting space located at 647 Eighth St. off the corner of Highway 42 and Harris Street in Myrtle Point.
VFW Commander Jerry Forty said the open house will not only allow community members the opportunity to meet its members, but also shine a light on the many services the nonprofit organization provides.
The local post, which supports and advocates for veterans and their families needing assistance, provides a number of services including honoring fallen soldiers and promoting patriotism within the community.
Forty said the group is hoping with its new location being more visible than its previous one, that it will encourage more veterans to join its organization and grab the attention of folks travelling through.
“We are still keeping our old location which we’ll use for storage and other supplies,” said Forty. “The new building was donated to us by Doug and Amy Ligons who actually own that property.”
Myrtle Point City Councilor and VFW member Gary Sullivan added the new building will provide more space for its members and community members interested in using its facility for future events.
“The previous building was like the size of a closet,” he said. “It was also really hard to find.”
The open house, which will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature door prizes, a raffle of a Henry .22 Caliber Golden Boy Rifle and a BBQ lunch.