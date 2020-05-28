Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Myrtle Point Police Log

Monday, May 18

Suspicious Conditions

At 2:55 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42 South, suspicious conditions were handled.

At 8:04 a.m. on Eighth Street, suspicious conditions were handled.

Criminal Mischief

At 12:16 p.m. on Spruce Street, criminal mischief was handled.

Tuesday, May 19

Traffic Stop

At 5:52 a.m. on Stover Lane, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.

At 11:50 p.m. on Eighth Street, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.

Sexual Abuse

At 6:14 p.m. on View Street, sexual abuse was reported.

Wednesday, May 20

Shoplifter

At 1:53 a.m. on Eighth Street, a shoplifter was handled.

Disorderly Conduct

At 9:50 a.m. on Maple Street, disorderly conduct was handled.

Suspicious Conditions

At 7:50 p.m. on Maryland Avenue, suspicious conditions were reported.

Thursday, May 21

Traffic Stop

At 4:11 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42 and Carlisle Lane, driver issued a citation following a traffic stop.

Friday, May 22

Suspicious Conditions

At 12:56 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42 and Lee Valley Road, suspicious conditions were handled.

Theft

At 10:11 a.m. on Eighth Street, theft was handled.

Fraud

At 9:12 p.m. on Eighth Street, information of fraud was gathered.

Saturday, May 23

Animal Complaint

At 6:51 p.m. on 23rd Street, an animal complaint was handled.

Shots Fired

At 10:29 p.m. on Sunset Court, information was gathered of shots fired.

Sunday, May 24

Suspicious Conditions

At 1:13 a.m. on Lower Norway Lane, suspicious conditions were handled.

Shoplifter

At 4:30 p.m. on Eighth Street, a shoplifter was reported.

Suspicious Vehicle

At 6:37 p.m. on Harris Street and Bender Street, a suspicious vehicle was reported.

Shots Fired

At 9:08 p.m. on Spruce Street and 16th Street, information was gathered of shots fired.

