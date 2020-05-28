Myrtle Point Police Log
Monday, May 18
Suspicious Conditions
At 2:55 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42 South, suspicious conditions were handled.
At 8:04 a.m. on Eighth Street, suspicious conditions were handled.
Criminal Mischief
At 12:16 p.m. on Spruce Street, criminal mischief was handled.
Tuesday, May 19
Traffic Stop
At 5:52 a.m. on Stover Lane, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.
At 11:50 p.m. on Eighth Street, driver issued a warning following a traffic stop.
Sexual Abuse
At 6:14 p.m. on View Street, sexual abuse was reported.
Wednesday, May 20
Shoplifter
At 1:53 a.m. on Eighth Street, a shoplifter was handled.
Disorderly Conduct
At 9:50 a.m. on Maple Street, disorderly conduct was handled.
Suspicious Conditions
At 7:50 p.m. on Maryland Avenue, suspicious conditions were reported.
Thursday, May 21
Traffic Stop
At 4:11 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42 and Carlisle Lane, driver issued a citation following a traffic stop.
Friday, May 22
Suspicious Conditions
At 12:56 a.m. on U.S. Highway 42 and Lee Valley Road, suspicious conditions were handled.
Theft
At 10:11 a.m. on Eighth Street, theft was handled.
Fraud
At 9:12 p.m. on Eighth Street, information of fraud was gathered.
Saturday, May 23
Animal Complaint
At 6:51 p.m. on 23rd Street, an animal complaint was handled.
Shots Fired
At 10:29 p.m. on Sunset Court, information was gathered of shots fired.
Sunday, May 24
Suspicious Conditions
At 1:13 a.m. on Lower Norway Lane, suspicious conditions were handled.
Shoplifter
At 4:30 p.m. on Eighth Street, a shoplifter was reported.
Suspicious Vehicle
At 6:37 p.m. on Harris Street and Bender Street, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
Shots Fired
At 9:08 p.m. on Spruce Street and 16th Street, information was gathered of shots fired.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In