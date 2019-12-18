Monday, Dec. 9
At 12:04 p.m., identity theft was reported on Spruce Street.
At 10:25 p.m., information on a disturbance was collected on First Avenue.
At 10:30 p.m., Myrtle Point police handled a report of a prowler on Maple Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
At 11:48 a.m., a report of lost property was handled on Fifth Street.
At 1:51 p.m., an animal complaint was handled by police on Echo Valley Road and North Fork Lane.
At 2:36 p.m., an animal complaint was handled on Alder Street.
At 3:44 p.m., suspicious conditions was handled on Spruce Street.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
At 5:45 a.m., an accident was handled on Roseburg Road and View Street.
At 8:51 a.m., driver was issued a citation following a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 17.
At 9:04 a.m., an animal complaint was handled on Spruce Street.
At 1:30 p.m., a report of harassment was handled by police on Fourth Street.
At 1:59 p.m., an arrest was made on North Central Boulevard in Coquille.
At 4:28 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was handled on U.S. Highway 42.
At 9:09 p.m., a disturbance was handled on Maple Street.
Thursday, Dec. 12
At 8:59 a.m., information was gathered on a driving complaint on Old Broadbent Road.
At 12:35 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was handled on Maple Street.
At 1:11 p.m., information on a criminal trespass was gathered on Fourth Street.
At 1:17 p.m., an arrest was made following warrant service on U.S. Highway 42 and Lee Valley Road in Coquille.
At 1:57 p.m., a theft was reported on Bender Street.
At 3:00 p.m., an assault was handled on Ash Street.
Friday, Dec. 13
At 5:48 p.m., a report of criminal mischief was handled on Reedsford Road.
At 8:52 p.m., driver issued a warning following a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 42 and Carlisle Lane.
At 9:46 p.m., an assault was handled on West 11th Street in Coquille.
Saturday, Dec. 14
At 6:14 a.m., an arrest was made following a report of a disturbance on U.S. Highway 42.
At 9:39 a.m., an accident was handled on Railroad Avenue.
Sunday, Dec. 15
At 3:15 a.m., a criminal trespass complaint was handled on Maryland Avenue.
At 10:24 a.m., a parking complaint was handled on Railroad Avenue.
At 2:52 p.m., a welfare check was handled on Harris Street.