MYRTLE POINT — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal accident earlier this week.
According to a press release from the CCSO, a call was made on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 3:38 a.m. an overturned vehicle near mile post 22 on Sitkum Lane east of Myrtle Point.
“A single occupant in the vehicle was found to be partially entrapped under the vehicle, a green, 1994, four door, Saturn automobile,” the release said.
When deputies responded, as well as first responders from Myrtle Point Ambulance and Dora Sitkum Fire, the operator of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver was Michael R. Digby, 70, of Myrtle Point.
“Upon investigation it was determined the operator … had struck the embankment and overturned his vehicle,” the release said. “Digby was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.”