MYRTLE POINT — On the first day of the fall season, community members interested in promoting and sharing their abundance of locally-grown vegetables and fruits gathered 40 years ago in downtown Myrtle Point to celebrate the first ever Harvest Festival.
Since then, the festival has grown into an annual event showcasing more than just the city’s produce, but also dozens of artisan vendors, live music, food and hundreds of classic cars.
Over the weekend, hundreds of visitors traveled to Myrtle Point as the festival kicked off another successful year. Event coordinator and president of the Myrtle Point Chamber of Commerce Leon Brown said with the addition of the Show and Shine Car Show, which began about 29 years ago, the event has transformed itself into a much larger attraction.
According to Brown, this year’s car show featured approximately 125 classic cars ranging from trucks to hot rods of various makes and models. Owners were asked to register the morning of Saturday’s event and could only showcase cars made in 1997 or older.
Due to rainy weather conditions in the early morning, Brown said the turnout for cars was a lot lower than in previous years. Normally he said he sees about 170 to 200 cars register for the event. Over 30 awards were handed out in categories including people’s choice; participant’s choice and best in show.
“We just want everyone to come out and enjoy themselves,” said Brown. “It’s about having a good time.”
George Weekly fires up the motor of his 1947 Ford along Spruce Street during the Harvest Festival in Myrtle Point.
A 1926 Pierce Arrow took home the best in show award and will be featured on next year’s festival T-shirt. Following festival tradition, once all the awards were handed out a car cruise took place downtown as owners got one last opportunity to show off their restored and custom vehicles.
In addition to the car show, the festival also featured various activities around town including a book sale at the Myrtle Point Library, a designated petting zoo area for children at OSU’s Coos County Extension Office and fiddle performances at the Cherry Creek Floral store downtown.
This year, the festival began its first ever Pin-Up Girl Contest in which judges selected a winner based on the participant who best resembled the vintage look and style. Brown said he noticed other car shows had begun featuring these contests and wanted to bring a family-friendly, non-risqué version of it to the festival.
About 30 vendors were in attendance as well as several food trucks including the Myrtle Point High School’s Project Graduation Burrito Booth, which raises funds for an end-of-the year graduation party by allowing students to sell homemade burritos to festival goers.
The Myrtle Point Volunteer Fire Department also held its 13th annual steak feed fundraiser (see photos on Page A2) in conjunction with the festival at its fire station. Captain Joe Torres said this year the department is hoping to raise enough funds to be able to buy a new air compressor for its firefighters to use to refill their air packs.
Men gather around vintage tractors displayed Saturday along Spruce Street during the Harvest Festival in Myrtle Point.
“We recently upgraded our air packs to a newer style and higher pressure,” said Torres. “In doing so, we also need to upgrade our compressor for breathing air. The air packs are a self-contained breathing apparatus that we use when we enter environments like a house fire where it’s obviously to hot and smoky in there that without this gear you could die.”
About 15 volunteers helped cooked close to 300 steaks for this year’s fundraiser. The annual steak feed helps cover additional costs of safety equipment and gear outside of the department’s usual operating budget.
According to Torres, the funds gathered during the feed will also go toward its Smoke Detector Project, which hands out free smoke detectors to residents around town for free.
“We want every house to at least have one working smoke detector,” said Torres. “One of our chiefs will even go out and install them for people.”
Not only does the steak feed raise much needed funds, but it also provided a chance for community members to meet and interact with their local fire agency.
“It’s nice to just put a face with us so you don’t have to see us on the worst day of your life,” said Torres. “We use this opportunity to visit with people and let the public know we are here for them.”
The Myrtle Point Chamber of Commerce, The Downtown Merchants, Napa Auto Parts as well as Northwest Natural Gas and KBDN radio station were this year’s festival sponsors.