MYRTLE POINT – The Myrtle Point Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an open house Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at its downtown station at 424 5th St.
The event will offer visitors the chance to tour its facility, view equipment demonstrations and learn more about its Smoke Detector Project. Captain Joe Torres wrote in a press release that the event will also be collecting signatures from those interested in receiving their own free smoke detector.
As part of the 2018 National Fire Prevention Week, the event will also hand out fire prevention and safety materials. This year’s campaign, “Look, Listen, Learn,” encourages residents throughout the country to be alert of their surroundings and proactive in coming up with a safety plan if a fire occurs.
A free lunch of hot dogs and punch will be provided. For additional information on the event, community members are asked to contact Myrtle Point Fire at 541-572-5422.