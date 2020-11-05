NORTH BEND — The Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District sold 1.75 million board feet of timber during a sealed auction bid on Friday, Oct. 30.
3H Forestry and Land Management of Myrtle Point was the high bidder for the “Slate Gray” timber sale. The sale price of $612,571.95 was nearly twice the appraised value for the timber. Three other companies also submitted qualifying bids.
The sale is located on Oregon and California Revested (O&C) lands in Douglas County.
It takes about 16,000 board feet of lumber to frame a 2,000-square-foot house. One million board feet is enough timber to build approximately 63 family sized residential homes.
BLM manages 2.4 million acres of forests and woodlands in western Oregon under two different management programs — the O&C lands and public domain lands. BLM officials said the lands include some of the most productive forests in the world, containing a diversity of plant and animal species, wild and scenic rivers, wilderness areas and cultural and historic resources. In addition to opportunities for timber sales, the lands host multiple other uses including recreation, mining and grazing.
BLM officials said a sustainable forestry program is critical to the economies in western Oregon. Local communities rely on the jobs and timber that come from BLM forests, and BLM is committed to providing predictable and sustainable timber harvest opportunities.
Revenue generated from timber sales on O&C lands is split between 18 counties and the general fund of the U.S. Treasury, as designated under the O&C Lands Sustained Yield Management Act of 1937. Counties use the revenue to fund essential county services.
Revenue generated from timber sales on public domain lands is deposited with the U.S. Treasury.
For more information on BLM’s timber program, visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/natural-resources/forests-and-woodlands/timber-sales
