Mussel harvesting remains open from the north jetty of the Coquille River in Bandon to the Washington border.

Mussel harvesting is now closed from the south jetty of the Coquille River in Bandon to the California border due to the biotoxin paralytic shellfish toxin, the Oregon Department of Agriculture and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced today.

