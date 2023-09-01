Mussel harvesting is now closed from the south jetty of the Coquille River in Bandon to the California border due to the biotoxin paralytic shellfish toxin, the Oregon Department of Agriculture and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced today.
Mussel harvesting remains open from the north jetty of the Coquille River in Bandon to the Washington border.
Razor clamming remains open from Seal Rock (north of Waldport) to the California border. Razor clamming from Seal Rock to the Washington border remains closed due to elevated domoic acid; Clatsop County beaches remain closed for conservation through Sept. 30 and pending toxin testing results at that time.
Crab and bay clam harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast. ODA will continue testing for shellfish toxins at least twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.
Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules, and limits.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In