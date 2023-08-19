Music on the Bay

The Northwest Women Rhythm & Blues group performed specialty shows for their audience at Mingus Park on Thursday, Aug 12. The performance was part of the free concert series hosted by the nonprofit "Music on the Bay."

Thursday’s at Mingus Park have been rockin’ and rolling with a variety of free concert performances brought to the community through Music on The Bay.

Music on The Bay is a non-profit corporation with a mission to bring musical excellence to the Bay Area, along southern Oregon’s coast.

