Thursday’s at Mingus Park have been rockin’ and rolling with a variety of free concert performances brought to the community through Music on The Bay.
Music on The Bay is a non-profit corporation with a mission to bring musical excellence to the Bay Area, along southern Oregon’s coast.
On Thursday, Aug. 10 the Northwest Women Rhythm & Blues group performed specialty shows produced by Sonny Hess since the early ’80s. These unique shows are comprised of the top female performers in the region and expose newly found talent to the Portland blues scene.
Many people of all ages came out to enjoy the live performance. They filled the lawn with blankets and chairs and some got up to dance to the soul-filled music during the Thursday show.
Music on the Bay will continue through Sept. 14, with performances running from 7 to 9 p.m.
Upcoming shows include Tommy Castro and the Painkillers on Aug. 31.
Blue Music Magazine touted Castro as one of the brightest stars in the blues-soul genre, highlighting his voracious blues energy and ultimate soul power, as well as his impassioned vocals and the pure inventiveness in his stellar guitar solos.
The following Thursday, Sept. 7, the Chris Pierce Band will perform. The free concert series will conclude on Sept. 14 with the bluegrass and americana band Never Come Down.
