Thursday evening in the warm evening with a gentle breeze, the mellow jazz music of a saxophone was relaxing and mesmerizing as recognizable old songs were played.
August 4, the first of a Thursday series of musical evenings was kicked off by Coquille’s very own Shawn Bridges. Bridges is the Coquille Schools’ band director. He started playing music on guitar but took up saxophone in the last five years and enjoys playing reed instruments.
