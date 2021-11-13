Early ticket buyers get favorable pricing again this year for the Florence Winter Music Festival.
Reformatted as a two-day event, the festival features bluegrass, folk and Americana music from nationally touring acts like Growling Old Men, Appalachian Road Show, Pretty Gritty, Mary Flower, and Kristen Grainger and True North.
This year’s headliner is Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff. Visit WinterMusicFestival.org for tickets, schedules, artist profiles, and more.
This year the full two-day pass is $98. For those who buy early, before 5 p.m. on November 14, the price is $87.
Other prices include Friday night, January 28, bluegrass with Growling Old Men at 7 p.m. and Appalachian Road Show at 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $35 early/$42 reg.
Saturday afternoon Americana, January 29, features Pretty Gritty at 1 p.m., Growling Old Men at 2:15 p.m., and Mary Flower at 3:30 p.m. Tickets: $25 early/$31 reg.
Saturday night’s opening act is festival favorite Kristen Grainger and True North at 7 p.m. and headliner Karla Bonoff at 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $44 early/$49 reg.
Parking at the Florence Events Center is free. Doors open one hour before showtime. Jam sessions are also free and planned for the FEC, the River House Inn conference room and the lobby of the Lighthouse Inn. Workshops on performing, jamming and songwriting are free to festival ticketholders. The general public is also welcome for a small individual admission price.
The festival gets started with a free-to-the-public mini concert by True North Duo on Friday, January 28, at 4:30 p.m. at Oregon Pacific Bank’s main branch, 1355 Highway 101 in Florence.
“We’re back,” said Florence Winter Music Festival chairperson Kirk Mlinek. “Once again, music fans can warm up their winter with blazing-hot bluegrass, heartwarming traditional and new folk, and foot-stompin’ Americana.
“After walking carefully through the known facts and the many uncertainties, our organizing committee determined that our wonderful festival is ready for a relaunch for 2022 with incredible music, performance workshops, jam sessions, food, and drink.”
The festival, which annually draws attendees from across the western states is in what would be its 20th year, save for last year’s Covid-interrupted season. Concerts will take place at the Florence Events Center (FEC), 715 Quince St. in Florence, Oregon. It is produced and staffed by volunteers from the nonprofit Florence Arts, Culture & Entertainment (FACE).
Mlinek said that this year’s festival experience will include more workshops, room for music-related vendors, more space for jamming, and food options sure to please.
“We think the Florence Events Center is the best concert venue on the Oregon Coast due to its outstanding acoustics, state-of-the-art sound and light systems, and superb 455-seat theater,” Mlinek added. “Our past performers agree.”
FACE has established COVID-19 safety as a top festival priority and, as such, attendance and participation in all Winter Music Festival activities will require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test result within 72 hours of first entering the festival venue. No onsite testing will be available. Any state or local requirements for mask wearing and other protocols will be observed.
For more information about Florence Arts, Culture & Entertainment (formerly Friends of the Florence Events Center), its many events, or how to join or volunteer, contact president Rachel Pearson at 541-997-1994.
