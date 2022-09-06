The Coos History Museum will be hosting the September First Tuesday Talk program on September 6 at 6 p.m. Speaker Gary Vonderohe, assistant district fish biologist for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will present the talk, “Salmon Trout Enhancement Program (STEP) in the Coos Basin.”
This program will be hosted in a hybrid format, with options to join online via Zoom or in-person at the CHM with doors open from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Registration for this presentation is free for CHM Members, $7 for non-members attending in person, and $5 for non-members attending online.
Join Gary for a talk about the history of the salmon population in the Coos Basin. Learn about the history of some of the local fish hatcheries, the role the STEP program has played, and how our salmon populations are doing today. Don’t miss out on this very “fishy” presentation and the opportunity to take a “step” toward more knowledge about our local fish populations.
To register for the program, visit the CHM website (cooshistory.org/events/first-tuesday-talks-sep-2022). You may also contact the museum via email at education@cooshistory.org or by phone at 541-756-6320 x216.
Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the second oldest historical society in the state. For information about the society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
