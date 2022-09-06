Coos History Museum on Front Street.JPG

Coos Bay's Front Street will see significant development in the new year, including a transportation study, the Coos Bay Village, a plaza at the Coos History Museum and more.

 Zack Demars, The World

The Coos History Museum will be hosting the September First Tuesday Talk program on September 6 at 6 p.m. Speaker Gary Vonderohe, assistant district fish biologist for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will present the talk, “Salmon Trout Enhancement Program (STEP) in the Coos Basin.”

This program will be hosted in a hybrid format, with options to join online via Zoom or in-person at the CHM with doors open from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Registration for this presentation is free for CHM Members, $7 for non-members attending in person, and $5 for non-members attending online.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you registered to vote in the Nov. election?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments