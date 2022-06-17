The Coos History Museum and Juneteenth Celebration Committee’s second annual Juneteenth Celebration is taking place on June 18-19 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., both Saturday and Sunday. Join for a free weekend with music, food, dance, vendors, community resources, and activities for all ages at the museum and beyond.
June 18
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Community Cultural Fest
Various booths and vendors representing Coos County organizations and resources for community members, including a CHM booth with Juneteenth-themed activities and giveaways.
11 a.m. – Noon: Beaver Hill Mine Historical Marker Dedication
Meet at the CHM at 10 a.m. or go directly to the site located near Beaver Slough, south of Coaledo, on North Bank Road at a quarter-mile west of its junction near Highway 42.
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Juneteenth Food Demonstration
Hosted at the CHM by Chef Jardin Kazaar from Black Market Gourmet and Jamar Ruff from Coos Head Food Co-Op.
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Helping Hands Community Craft
Hosted at the CHM with Valerie Flynn, Director of Art Education from Coos Art Museum.
Noon – 2 p.m.: Music on the Plaza
Hosted at the CHM with musicians Allison Scull and Victor Martin.
3 – 4 p.m.: Guinean Drumming Demonstration
Hosted at the CHM with instructor Alseny Yansane.
June 19
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Community Cultural Fest
Various booths and vendors representing Coos County organizations and resources for community members, including a CHM booth with Juneteenth-themed activities and giveaways, and food provided by Plate LLC food truck.
11 a.m. – Noon: Opening Ceremony
Hosted at the CHM with various speakers, readings, music, and Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration 2021 community word cloud banner unveiling.
Noon – 2 p.m.: Music on the Plaza
Hosted at the CHM with musicians Allison Scull and Victor Martin.
1 – 4 p.m.: A Snippet of the Story Art Class
Hosted at the CHM with artist Josie Keating from josiesARTLAB. Registration is required by Sunday, June 19th at 9:00 AM and can be found at: cooshistory.org/events/snippet-of-the-story-art-class.
2 – 4 p.m.: The Visit on the Plaza. Hosted at the CHM with musicians Madi Christina Barrena and Michael Somers.
