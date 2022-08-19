“Nothing short of wild” has defined a visitor’s experience at the Florence area’s Sea Lion Caves for 90 years.
Since 1932, visitors to the area have been able to descend, first by wooden stairway, nowadays by elevator, about 200 feet from the clifftop above America’s largest sea cave down into the cavernous environs of multiplied hundreds of frolicking pinnipeds including Stellar’s and California sea lions. The entire site is designated as a national wildlife refuge for the animals and birds that live there.
To mark the momentous occasion of their 90th anniversary, Sea Lion Cave’s owners are inviting the public to celebrate on August 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum, 278 Maple Street in Florence.
“We thank the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum for their support in hosting historic exhibits, not just of Sea Lion Caves but of the entire region’s history from first-nations people through the settlers’ and into fairly modern times. They have a true community treasure that everyone should see,” said Steve Saubert, co-owner of Sea Lion Caves. “And, we hope the whole community will come out for the Sea Lion Caves’ anniversary party at the museum.”
“The festivities begin at 5 p.m. with champagne and wine for those of age, juice, cookies, and other party snacks,” said museum board president Del Phelps. “We’ll have a special historic exhibit dedicated to Sea Lion Caves and presentations by local dignitaries. It will be a grand occasion for all.”
Saubert and Phelps also said that attendees who contribute a financial gift to the museum’s operations will receive a family admission pass to Sea Lion Caves, good for one use during the next 12 months.
To learn more about Sea Lion Caves, its hours, admission, and more, visit SeaLionCaves.com or call 541-547-3111.
