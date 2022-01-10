Days after Debbie Heller retired as Coos County clerk, the board of commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Dede Murphy to the position.
Heller was appointed as county clerk in 2017 and elected to the position a year later. She announced her retirement last year, leaving the office one year before her term was scheduled to end. Murphy will fill the position through the end of 2022. An election will be held this year to choose the clerk starting at the beginning of 2023.
Commissioner John Sweet said Murphy was an easy choice to finish the term, and commissioners felt she would do a great job.
"When our now previous county clerk decided she would like to retire, we advertised for people who were interested in filling the position," Sweet said. "We had five or six people apply, and I would say they were good applicants. However, none of them other than Dede had worked in the clerk's office. Dede worked in the clerk's office in the election's department until her retirement. We're very fortunate to have Dede willing to step forward and fill the seat until the next election."
After commissioners voted to appoint Murphy as clerk, she took the oath of office from Commissioner Mellissa Cribbins. Her appointment was effective immediately.
There was also a change in leadership on the board of commissioners as Sweet was elected chair and Cribbins was elected vice-chair. Commissioner Bob Main, who was serving as chair, made the motion to have the other two commissioners take over the top spots, and the vote was unanimous in favor.
Traditionally, the board of commissioners will choose a new chair and vice chair at their first meeting January every year.
"I'd like to thank Bob for his service as chairman of the board of commissioners," Sweet said. "He filled the job very well, and I appreciate his service."
Commissioners also vote to support an effort by the Port of Coquille River District to remove as many small-mouth bass from the Coquille River as possible. Fred Fry, a commissioner on the district, told the board that the increase in small-mouth bass in the river has made it almost impossible for young salmon to survive the journey to the ocean. He said some studies show less than 1% of salmon survive the trek down the river to the ocean as predators, including the invasive bass, feed on them.
In an effort to reduce the number of small-mouth bass, Fry said the river district is hoping to host a series of fishing derbies with anglers targeting the bass. He said the idea is to tag several fish with cash prizes and then invite anglers to fish. Every bass captured would be removed from the river, and those who catch tagged ones can turn them in for cash.
Fry said the district was concerned the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife might want to intervene with the plan, so he is asking local governments for their support. Before getting support from county commissioners, Fry said the Powers City Council, Myrtle Point City Council, Coquille City Council and Coquille Indian Tribe have offered support.
Fry said he hoped a derby could draw 5,000 anglers with cash prizes ranging from $50 to $500 and one fish worth up to $250,000.
"We don't expect just one to do the job," Fry said. "We want to have two a year. We're not going to eradicate the small-mouth bass, but we want to whittle them down so the salmon have a fighting chance."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In