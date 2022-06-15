After four days of searching for a suspect in the murder of a woman on Cape Arago Highway, a suspect was finally identified Tuesday afternoon.
But when sheriff’s deputies and police tried to make contact with the suspect an altercation led to two officers shooting the suspect, who was declared dead at Bay Area Hospital.
District Attorney Paul Frasier said law enforcement officials investigating the Saturday shooting of Amber Townsend identified 37-year-old Matthew Tyler Mikel as a suspect in the case. At around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, multiple officers went to the Global Inn in Coos Bay, where they learned Mikel was staying.
“An altercation the ensued,” Frasier said in a press release. “An officer from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Coos Bay Police Department fired their handguns. Mr. Mikel was struck by at least one round. The shots fired call to dispatch came in at 7:36 p.m. Medical personnel were immediately dispatched and Mr. Mikel was then transported to Bay Area Hospital. Mr. Mikel was declared deceased at the hospital.”
For the third time in less than a week, the Coos County Major Crime Team was activated. Per our officer involved shooting protocol in Coos County, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and Coos Bay Police will not be part of the investigation into this incident.
Instead, officers from North Bend Police Department, Coquille Police Department, Myrtle Point Police Department, Bandon Police Department, the Confederated Tribal Police, Coquille Tribal Police, Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement, the Oregon State Police, the Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office responded.
Frasier said he asked the Oregon State Police to lead the investigation and detectives from Springfield and Roseburg responded to lead the investigation.
The officer-involved shooting brought to an end an investigation that began Saturday when Amber Townsend was found shot along the side of Cape Arago Highway. First responders indicated she was likely shot at least two times with a shotgun between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.
Frasier said Townsend was scheduled to undergo an autopsy Tuesday.
"Given what I've seen and the evidence at the scene, I'm pretty confident the cause of death is going to gunshot wounds," Frasier said.
For days, law enforcement was asking anyone who was in the area win Cape Arago Highway to call police because they had little leads.
Frasier said they have looked at the people close to Townsend but have no evidence that any were involved.
Frasier said authorities did talk to Townsend's ex-husband, who had been accused of domestic violence in the past.
"He has a pretty good alibi," Frasier said. "He was in Kentucky. We tried to get a hold of him Saturday, and he sent us a photo of himself standing in front of a police department in Kentucky."
Frasier said Townsend's current boyfriend has been cooperative.
