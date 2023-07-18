A woman suspected of murdering her ex-husband has returned to Oregon and made her initial appearance in the Coos County District Court.
District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said Reina Gabriela Jackson waived extradition and was transported from Atlanta to the Coos County Jail. She made an appearance before Judge Martin Stone last Monday.
Jackson is facing charges of one count of second-degree murder and two counts of solicitation to commit murder in the second degree.
Jackson was charged nearly two years after he ex-husband, Dr. Craig Jackson, was murdered at his North Bend home.
At the time of the crime in August 2021, Frasier reported Dr. Jackson’s current wife reported two people entered their home early in the morning and confronted Dr. Jackson. After a brief argument, Dr. Jackson was shot and the two people fled the scene.
At the time of the murder, Dr. Jackson was a physician at Bay Clinic in Coos Bay.
The North Bend Police led the long investigation and eventually uncovered evidence that Reina Jackson was involved. A Coos County grand jury indicted Reina Jackson in May, while it was suspected she was in Guatemala.
The indictment was kept secret and when Reina Jackson flew into the Atlanta airport, she was arrested by U.S. marshalls.
In addition to the three felonies related to the murder of her ex-husband, Reina Jackson was also wanted on a Coos County Circuit Court warrant for a probation violation for leaving the area. In that case, Reina Jackson had been convicted on a charge of burglary in the first degree.
