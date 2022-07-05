Public art is replacing decrepit old structures throughout Coos Bay. Last week, an old wall near the chip mill on Highway 101 was turned into art thanks to the work of Mike Vaughan and the Coos Bay Urban Renewal Agency.
On the final day of painting, members of the Coos Bay and North Bend city councils joined Vaughan to complete the mural that shows two tug boats, representing Coos Bay and North Bend, working together to move a boat.
Stephanie Kilmer, a Coos Bay councilor and president of the Urban Renewal Agency, said painting the wall is a good use of Urban Renewal funds.
"It was funded through Urban Renewal dollars," Kilmer said. "That's a perfect way to take care of our blight the city has."
Kilmer said the effort to turn an aging, gray wall into art was worthwhile.
"It stands out and it's a beautiful area that visitors traveling down Highway 101 can see," Kilmer said. "That's what Urban Renewal does."
Vaughan said he came up with the idea after seeing the blank wall year after year. The concrete wall was built in the 1930s when Chevron used it as a fuel storage area.
"I did a wall on the Shark Bites building 32 years ago," Vaughan said. "I raised the funds for that. This time around, the city is paying me to do the mural. I'm looking forward to more murals in both towns."
Vaughan said he wanted to come up with art that would tie Coos Bay and North Bend together while symbolizing the industrial sector of the community.
"The theme is a North Bend tugboat and a Coos Bay tugboat pushing the ship," Vaughan said. "In working on this, I realize this kind of represents our democracy into the world."
Vaughan said he tried to include an Asian influence because of the Asian impact on the industrial sector in the region. He said the white caps in the mural are of the style of an Asian artist, who painted in that style hundreds of years ago.
Vaughan spent 60 days working on the mural, painting throughout May and June. He had to finish by the end of June, so he invited both city councils to assist. Kilmer was joined by North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke and North Bend councilors Susanna Noordhoff and Timm Slater along with Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock and North Bend City Administrator David Milliron.
"Thanks to both city councils and city managers, we'll finish it," Vaughan said.
He said the wall had to be pressure washed and primer put on before he began on the details. He said the base paint on both sides equated to 60 gallons of paint.
"It was very professionally done and will be here forever," Vaughan said.
He said the design is simple, for a reason.
"They only have three seconds at 45 miles per hour, so a lot of the work is abstract and simple so they can see it at 45 mph," Vaughan said.
While the mural is in Coos Bay, it is centered right at the city limits between Coos Bay and North Bend. Engelke said she and the council wanted to help finish the project because it benefits both cities.
"We were invited by the Coos Bay City Council to be a part of this," Engelke said. "We think it symbolizes so many things we are trying to do together. This whole project symbolizes the collaboration both cities are doing. We're each individual and unique, but we're one community."
Engelke said the completed mural is more than just a beautiful piece of art.
"This project also symbolizes the movement happening in our community," Engelke said. "Taking something old and making it new. I think that's what both communities are doing, a rebirth and a renewal."
