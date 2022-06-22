The U.S. Geological Survey reports several small earthquakes struck off the Oregon coast Wednesday morning June 15.
Eight quakes measure from 3.8 to 5.6 rumbled beneath the Pacific Ocean west of Newport and Coos Bay.
No tsunami warnings were issued.
State geologists said the June 15 quakes occurred in a region where similar small tremors have occurred over the past several years.
In early December 2021, nearly 90 tremors were recorded approximately 200 to 300 miles west of the Newport-Coos Bay area and approximately 10 kilometers deep, according to the Office of Oregon Emergency Management (OMI).
The June 15 quakes also were reported to be 10 kilometers deep.
Following the December 2021 undersea quakes, Oregon Emergency Management Geological Hazards Program Coordinator Althea Rizzo described the activity.
"The Pacific Plate is pushing past the Juan de Fuca Plate and this causes frequent fairly small earthquakes," she said. "We are in a time of increased activity, but these earthquakes don’t pose a risk to Oregonians. The area of seismicity is very far away from the Cascadia Subduction Zone, so there is no increased risk from a Cascadia event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In