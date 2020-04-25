COOS BAY — According to Coos Health and Wellness, at least three adults in custody have been released from Shutter Creek Correctional Institution within the last two weeks. The adults were released in concurrence with their sentences being up.
“We are aware of individuals that were scheduled to be released, they finished their sentence and… they can’t be kept after that point regardless of the situation,” said Brian Leon, an epidemiologist with Coos Health and Wellness on Friday afternoon.
Just over two weeks ago, on April 9, the first confirmed cased of coronavirus was reported at Shutter Creek. As of Friday, eight adults in custody at Shutter Creek had tested positive for coronavirus while five tested negative.
While it has not been confirmed, Leon was aware of two instances in which individuals who were finishing their sentences would be released into Coos County.
“That was the original plan, that two of the three would be released to Coos County but that could not be confirmed and we have not been able to reach them,” said Leon.
“I’m hoping they all understand the gravity and seriousness of the situation. And if they know they’ve been exposed and if they are having symptoms that they absolutely reach out for help.”
While Coos Health and Wellness is looking to offer solutions, there is only so much they can do.
“I wish there was a cleaner solution. We can offer communication but we can certainly not, just like they can’t be kept, they also can’t be forced to be in contact with us and in many cases they do not have to supply a contact number or things of that nature for us to try and get a hold. So that is a tough situation,” said Leon.
In addition to Shutter Creek inmates completing their sentences, Coos Health and Wellness stated that at least 10 adults in custody from the facility who were deemed high risk were recently transferred to a different facility
As of Friday, there were 25 cases of coronavirus throughout the correctional facilities in Oregon. There have been 10 cases reported at Santiam Correctional Institution (six employees, four adults in custody), six employees have tested positive at the Oregon State Penitentiary and one adult in custody recorded a positive test at Two Rivers Correctional Institution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In