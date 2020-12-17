A high-speed chase through multiple cities ended with an arrest in Coos Bay late Wednesday.
Coos County sheriff's deputies arrested Steven White, 32, on multiple charges after pursuing his vehicle on Highway 42, U.S. Highway 101 and through downtown Coos Bay, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
The pursuit began with a traffic stop for erratic driving near the junction of Highway 42 and Highway 101. Deputies pursued the vehicle after it accelerated away from the traffic stop eastbound toward Coquille.
Near the intersection of Highway 42 and Green Acres Lane, the driver performed a U-turn and headed back in the direction of Coos Bay, reaching speeds of up to 90 miles per hour, the sheriff's office said.
The vehicle ran over spike stripes during the pursuit, both at the intersection of Highway 101 and Coos Sumner Road and in downtown Coos Bay. The strips cost the vehicle its front tires and deflated both rear tires, but the pursuit continued, Capt. Gabe Fabrizio wrote in the press release.
Once in Coos Bay, the vehicle continued down Virginia Avenue in both lanes of traffic, the release said. Once at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Morrison Road, the vehicle caught fire, and White ran away on foot.
The sheriff's K-9 deputy eventually apprehended White, who was arrested on suspicion of elude, reckless endangering, reckless driving and interfering with a police animal.
Deputies were assisted by officers from the Coos Bay and North Bend police departments, Fabrizio wrote.
